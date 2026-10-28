The UK Government must “back Scotland’s pipeline in its strategic energy plans”, Scottish Renewables has said ahead of the Budget as new research shows thousands of jobs were supported by Scotland’s renewable energy industry in 2024.

An independent report by the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute, commissioned by Scottish Renewables, found that Scotland’s renewable energy industry supported an estimated 49,200 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs and £14.9 billion of economic output in 2024.

The report found that offshore wind supported the most employment of any renewable energy technology in 2024, with an estimated 18,800 FTE jobs across Scotland.

Onshore wind supported 17,825 FTE jobs, followed by hydropower with 4,100 and renewable heat with 3,025.

Ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, Scottish Renewables called on the UK Government to remove barriers to investment.

Chief executive Angela Hepworth said: “Scotland’s renewable energy industry is a major engine of economic growth, supporting nearly 50,000 jobs and generating almost £15 billion of output.

“From construction to operation and maintenance, it supports businesses, livelihoods and communities across the country.

“On autumn Budget day, these figures show why renewable energy must be at the heart of any serious plan for growth, strengthening energy security, driving reindustrialisation and attracting investment to Scotland.

“With much of the energy transition funded by private investment, both governments need to give businesses confidence to commit.

“The UK Government must back Scotland’s pipeline in its strategic energy plans and ensure projects can compete in future auctions, while the Scottish Government must speed up planning decisions.”

She continued: “While these results are encouraging, there is no room for complacency.

“Scotland has more potential to unlock and certainty will be essential to future growth.

“We thank the Fraser of Allander Institute for its valuable work to improve the data and deepen our understanding of the industry’s economic contribution.”

During the 2023-24 period key developments which were considered by the report included South Kyle Wind Farm opening and Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, becoming fully operational in 2023.

Sumitomo Electric began construction in 2024 on a £350 million subsea cable factory at Nigg, expected to support around 250 direct jobs, and Coire Glas completed £100 million of exploratory works in 2024.

WWF Scotland called for “continued and co-ordinated support” from the Scottish and UK governments to secure further renewable benefits.

Lang Banks, director at WWF Scotland, said: “Put simply, renewables are good for jobs, the economy, and cutting carbon.

“We need to see continued and co-ordinated support from both Scottish and UK governments to ensure we secure even more of the benefits renewables can bring.

“To help reduce household energy bills we need to end our reliance on fossil fuels and that means government doubling down on renewables instead of caving in to calls to allow more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.”

Energy Minister Stephen Gethins said: “We know the energy transition presents a generational opportunity to create high-skilled jobs across the country as we build the workforce required to deliver a more secure and more affordable energy future for Scotland and Europe.

“Scotland has been world-leading in its deployment of renewables including in our offshore wind sector.

“However, the biggest threat to fully realising Scotland’s economic opportunity from renewables is uncertainty and UK policies that undermine the sector.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.