Reports that social media site X is using AI to create fake sexualised images of people could see parts of the service withdrawn, Ireland’s media watchdog has said.

Coimisiun na Mean said it is taking the issue very seriously and is engaging with the EU after users of X appeared to have prompted Grok, the AI chatbot developed by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s xAI, to generate undressed images of people.

A post on the Grok X account said that there have been “isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing”, and added: “xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely.”

I've reviewed recent interactions. There are isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing, like the example you referenced. xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely. (214 chars) — Grok (@grok) January 1, 2026

Digital services commissioner with Coimisiun na Mean, John Evans, said that the Irish regulator was concerned at the potential risk of non-consensual image sharing.

He said it was illegal to have and to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) even if it is generated by AI.

“It’s very urgent,” he told RTE Radio, adding that the Irish regulator and EU Commission were in constant contact and were also in touch with An Garda Siochana (Irish police).

He said that the EU had sent information requests to X “to understand the service and the risk it presents”.

“The European Commission has a very central role here when it comes to what we call risk identification and risk management of their service,” he said.

“So if their service presents a risk, for example, in this case, the proliferation online of child sexual abuse material or non-consensual image sharing, then they’re supposed to mitigate that risk.

“And if they don’t do that adequately, then they could fall foul of the Digital Services Act which can involve very large fines.”

He encouraged people who see an image of themselves online that they want removed to contact hotline.ie, Gardai, and Coimisiun na Mean.

“The sharing of non-consensual images is illegal, and CSAM is illegal,” he said.

John Evans reiterated that sharing non-consensual images is illegal (Niall Carson/PA)

“What the (social media) platforms are supposed to do when they become aware of that content on their services is to take that content down. They become aware of that content by consumers flagging it.”

Asked if X could be shut down over this issue, he added: “It’s possible that they could end up withdrawing parts of the service.

“One example I could think of recently was when TikTok went to launch TikTok lite, there were certain features of that service at the time that were concerning to the European Commission, and that product launch was eventually pulled back while some changes were made and then relaunched.

“I don’t know what the outcome of this situation with Grok is going to be, but it’s very serious.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that such use of AI was “unacceptable” and possibly illegal.

“Our authorities need to examine this very carefully and be very clear in protecting children in particular and protecting innocent people,” he said, speaking while on a diplomatic visit to China.

Rape Crisis Ireland (RCI) has called for a total ban on AI-based functions that can produce deepfake sexual images.

RCI executive director Dr Cliona Saidlear said: “AI and the corporations behind those AIs are complicit in these crimes if they do not have the adequate controls and AI governance frameworks in place to prevent the non-consensual sexualisation and abuse of women and children.

“These ‘nudification’ functions of AI, together with other ‘nudify’ apps, seem to serve little rational purpose other than to allow predators to abuse women and children online.”

Social Democrats TD Sinead Gibney, who sits on the Oireachtas AI Committee, called on Coimisiun na Mean to fulfil its duties to protect citizens, children in particular, by taking action domestically against X.

Social Democrats’ Sinead Gibney called on the watchdog to protect people (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Grok AI has become a tool to create sexual abuse imagery since the introduction of a feature which digitally undresses images of real people – yet Elon Musk’s platform, X, remains unsanctioned.

“At home, Coimisiun na Mean is responsible for ensuring social media platforms comply with its Online Safety Framework, which deems the sharing of non-consensual intimate images and the generation of child sexual abuse material illegal.

“This agency cannot be fobbed off by European powers – it must take action domestically when our laws are violated.

“Comisiun na Mean must now fulfil its mandate by taking domestic action against X.”

Coimisiun na Mean acts as the de facto regulator for social media across the EU due to the number of tech multinationals with headquarters in Dublin.