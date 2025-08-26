Planned strike action by baggage screeners at Gatwick Airport has been cancelled after the workers accepted a new pay deal, a union has said.

Unite baggage workers, employed by ICTS, had scheduled strike action from August 22-26 including a bank holiday weekend, and again from August 29 to September 2.

The strikes were suspended when the company returned with an improved offer for the workers to consider.

The baggage screeners will now receive a 7% increase in hourly pay, backdated to April 2025, along with other improved benefits, Unite the union announced.

“Well done to Unite’s reps and members at ICTS who stood together and won,” said Ben Davies, a Unite regional officer.

The union has said the workers were among the lowest paid at the West Sussex airport, earning “just above the minimum wage”.

Meanwhile, ICTS made a profit before tax of £6.1 million in 2024, a 46.9% increase compared to the previous year, according to the union.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said on X that they were “pleased” the action had been called off and are looking forward to welcoming passengers “as normal” over the coming days.

During the dispute, Unite said “all flights” out of Gatwick would face disruption and threatened that industrial action would “intensify” if it was not resolved.