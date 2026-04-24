A father-of-three has denied dumping the bodies of 50 hares outside a village shop in what has been described as a “horror movie scene”.

James Kempster, 39, who lives at a caravan site in Totton, Southampton, is on trial at Southampton Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of possessing a dead bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and a charge of criminal damage to the shop front.

The court heard that the incident was caught on CCTV outside Broughton Community Shop in the early hours of March 15 2024.

Adam Cooper, prosecuting, has told the court that the footage shows three men arrive in a car with two men wearing balaclavas getting out and dumping the hares.

One of the men can then be seen to “tear” the body of a hare and smear blood on the storefront before stuffing a dead kestrel and a barn owl under the door handles.

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