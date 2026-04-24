Watch moment man dumps 50 dead hares and smears blood on door outside village shop
One of the men is then shown tearing the body of a hare and smearing blood on the storefront before stuffing a dead kestrel and a barn owl under the door handles
A father-of-three has denied dumping the bodies of 50 hares outside a village shop in what has been described as a “horror movie scene”.
Listen to this article
James Kempster, 39, who lives at a caravan site in Totton, Southampton, is on trial at Southampton Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of possessing a dead bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and a charge of criminal damage to the shop front.
The court heard that the incident was caught on CCTV outside Broughton Community Shop in the early hours of March 15 2024.
Adam Cooper, prosecuting, has told the court that the footage shows three men arrive in a car with two men wearing balaclavas getting out and dumping the hares.
One of the men can then be seen to “tear” the body of a hare and smear blood on the storefront before stuffing a dead kestrel and a barn owl under the door handles.
Read more: Rapist who attacked Sikh woman in her home 'thinking she was Muslim' jailed for life
Read more: Fury erupts over migrant murderer who fled death penalty in Egypt before raping unconscious woman on Brighton beach
The car was found burnt out in a country lane after the incident, the court has heard.
The prosecution claims that DNA from two people found on one of the dead birds was a billion times more likely to have come from Kempster and an unknown individual than from two individuals not related to the defendant.
Giving evidence, Kempster denied being the man shown on the CCTV putting the hares in front of the shop and the two birds under the door handles.
When asked what he was doing that night, the unemployed roofer said: “I can’t remember last week let alone two years ago.”
Mr Cooper asked the defendant how his DNA was found at the scene. Kempster replied: “The only way I can explain it is transferable DNA.”
The defendant also denied burning out the car used in the incident.
Kempster denies the charges and the trial continues.