Three dead and several injured in 'mass shooting' in crowded New York City nightclub
Three people were killed and several left wounded after a shooting in a crowded New York City club early on Sunday morning.
The shooting took place at the “Taste Of The City Lounge” in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Crown Heights just before 3.30am on Sunday.
Investigators believe one or more people opened fire in the club with multiple weapons after "a dispute”.
New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters three men were killed in the shooting. They were a 27-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a male of an unknown age, Tisch said.
She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street, describing it as "a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York".
“We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” Tisch said.
“Something like this is, of course, thank god, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that’s happened this morning.”
Eight men and three women are being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
The ages the victims range from 27 to 61.
Tisch said an investigation is ongoing, and no one has been taken into custody.
The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City.