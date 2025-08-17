Three people were killed and several left wounded after a shooting in a crowded New York City club early on Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at the “Taste Of The City Lounge” in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Crown Heights just before 3.30am on Sunday.

Investigators believe one or more people opened fire in the club with multiple weapons after "a dispute”.

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters three men were killed in the shooting. They were a 27-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a male of an unknown age, Tisch said.

She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street, describing it as "a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York".

