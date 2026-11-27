At least eight migrants were found dead when a boat carrying about 100 people was rescued near Spain's Canary Islands, the maritime rescue service said on Friday, as a surge in arrivals overwhelms authorities in the region.

The deaths highlight the dangers of one of the world's deadliest migration routes just days before Sunday's general election in Spain, where immigration has emerged as a defining campaign issue.

Between eight and 10 bodies were found on board, and six people were airlifted to a hospital in serious condition, the rescue service said.

The boat, discovered 39 nautical miles (72 km) south of the island of El Hierro, was being towed to the port of La Estaca.

Eighty-four survivors disembarked from a separate boat at the island's La Restinga port, home to a migrant reception centre and field hospital where most migrant boats reaching the island have been processed.

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