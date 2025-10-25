The huge demand for weight-loss drugs has fuelled a dark underground industry

A woman holds a Mounjaro injection pen on October 4, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

A haul of fake weight-loss jabs worth more than £250,000 has been seized from a warehouse in Northampton in a first-of-its-kind raid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bust of the "potentially deadly" injections is believed to be largest single seizure of trafficked weight-loss medicines ever recorded by a law enforcement agency worldwide. During the two-day search operation, tens of thousands of empty unlicensed weight-loss pens ready to be filled and raw chemical ingredients were discovered. More than 2,000 retatrutide and tirzepatide pens awaiting dispatch to customers were also seized. Retatrutide is an experimental weight loss drug that has not yet been approved by health bodies for general use, while tirzepatide, used to treat type 2 diabetes, is commonly sold under the name Mounjaro. Read more: Supermodel Caprice warns people over weight loss jabs after revealing she suffered terrible side effects Read more: Mowgli founder dismisses weight-loss drug trend for small portions as ‘gimmick’

Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaks during an event to launch “NHS Day of Action” on March 28, 2025 in Runcorn, England. Picture: Getty

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for health and social care, said: “This is a victory in the fight against the shameless criminals who are putting lives at risk by peddling dangerous and illegal weight loss jabs to make a quick buck. “These unregulated products, made with no regard for safety or quality, posed a major risk to unwitting customers." Mr Streeting urged patients to only use weight-loss jabs under professional medical supervision. He said: “My message is clear: don’t buy weight loss medications from unregulated sources. Talk to your GP, seek NHS advice, and don’t line the pockets of criminals who don’t care about your health. "Safe, appropriate, licensed obesity drugs can greatly benefit those in need if taken under medical supervision, and I urge people to only purchase and use them with the approval and oversight of medics and pharmacists.” The raid was carried out by officers from the Criminal Enforcement Unit of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) supported by Northamptonshire Police.