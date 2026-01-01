A fire broke out a ski resort bar in Switzerland where people were celebrating New Year's Eve

By Ella Bennett

The deadly fire that broke out at Swiss ski bar New Year’s Eve party has been called "one of the worst tragedies the country has ever experienced".

Officials have confirmed around 40 people have died and 115 others injured, some critically. The fire took hold at La Constellation bar, in the popular ski town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, at 01:30 (00:30 GMT). Less than one minute after the alarm was raised, the first emergency responders arrived on site, officials have said. Flames were seen to rapidly tear through the bar, popular among locals and tourists, as revellers celebrated at the Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve. Eye witnesses reported "birthday candles", on top of a champagne bottle, could have set fire to the ceiling. When asked to confirm this, Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud told reporters the investigation is ongoing, but the fire was not caused by an explosion. It is unconfirmed how many people were inside the bar at the time. She added there are teams working to bring answers "as quickly as possible". Read more: Moment deadly fire breaks out at Swiss ski bar New Year’s Eve party leaving 'several dozen dead' Read more: 'Several dozen dead' following New Year's Eve fire at Swiss ski resort

A hearse car drives as police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge during New Year's celebration, in Crans-Montana. Picture: Alamy

President of the Swiss Federal Council Guy Parmelin said the unprecedented and horrifying incident has turned lives upside-down. Parmelin thanked countries that have offered support in the wake of the fire, specifically neighbouring countries France, Germany and Italy. State councillor Stéphane Ganzer replies said he is not willing to confirm if any victims were minors, but he said: "You can imagine on New Year's Eve that the population is quite young. "We're talking about a young festive population."

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar. Picture: Alamy

Various reception areas were opened to give support to those affected in the aftermath of the incident. The mass casualty event led authorities to urge the public not to undertake risky activities that could further burden local health services. In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, officials thanked the work of emergency services who witnessed the horrifying scenes. By around 5am local time all injured people had received treatment, said officials.

A woman lays flowers at the site on Thursday evening. Picture: Getty

Mathias Reynard, the head of the regional government, has said authorities are still waiting for information, and he is aware the wait is "unbearable". He said that identifications of the injured and those killed is going to "take time". Police commander Frédéric Gisler told the press conference the priority over the coming days is to identify the people who have died "so that their bodies can be returned rapidly" to their families.

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, right, and Mathias Reynard, State Councillor and president of the Council of State of the Canton of Valais. Picture: Alamy