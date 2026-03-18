Authorities face a race against time to vaccinate around 5,000 students in Kent University halls before the deadly strain of Meningitis B spreads further.

A student receives an injection in the sports hall at University of Kent campus in Canterbury, where the rollout of a meningitis B vaccine to about 5,000 students has begun. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The deadly outbreak of meningitis has reached a second Kent university, as authorities desperately attempt to vaccinate students before the spread can worsen.

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Canterbury Christ Church University has confirmed one of its students now also has the infection after it was first detected at the University of Kent. Authorities believe the deadly outbreak first exploded at Club Chemistry, a nightclub in Catenbury. Canterbury-Christ Church Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Rama Thirunamachandran said: "The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has now confirmed one case of meningococcal disease involving a CCCU student. Read more: Meningitis outbreak latest: Deadly spread reaches second university as suspected cases rise

Superdrug reported an "unprecedented demand" for the jab. Picture: Superdrug UK website

Queue to access slots for MenB vaccine booking. Picture: BootsUK

Boots UK warned of a "national shortage" and "limited" stock. Picture: Superdrug

"We have reached out to support the individual directly. This case is linked to the initial cluster associated with Club Chemistry. We continue to work with UKHSA, public health clinicians and other partners on the appropriate response." Two people have been confirmed dead from the disease, with 20 cases currently identified in total. Five more cases were identified overnight and the spread has now been declared a national incident. It comes as authorities face a race against time to vaccinate around 5,000 students in Kent University halls before the deadly strain of Meningitis B spreads further. GPs across the country will be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between March 5-7, the UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday. On Tuesday it was revealed that nine-month-old baby girl from Folkestone was being treated for meningitis at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness. Nala-Rose Fletcher's condition is understood to be stable, and she is vaccinated against the virus, with the strain contracted currently unknown.

Students receive a vaccine in the sports hall at University of Kent campus in Canterbury, where the rollout of a meningitis B vaccine to about 5,000 students has begun. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of students in Kent are to be offered vaccines in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

Nala's case comes as the UK battles its worst meningitis outbreak in a generation, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting branding the spread "unprecedented". Pharmacies are being "inundated" with requests and websites are crashing due to demand for the Meningitis B vaccine. Some pharmacy staff have also reported "abuse and intimidation" from a number of patients, according to the Chair of the National Pharmacy Association - who described this behaviour as "absolutely unacceptable". Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association said: "Pharmacies are being inundated by requests from concerned patients for MenB vaccination, which the vast majority of our members across the country have no stock currently available to fulfil. "Most pharmacies provide MenB vaccinations as a small scale service, originally intended for patients who require it for travel or those who did not receive an NHS vaccine, and therefore do not carry significant amounts of excess stock. "We have heard of some reports of abuse and intimidation aimed at pharmacy staff during this period from a small minority of patients, which is absolutely unacceptable.

"We understand that health officials may wish to preserve stock of vaccination for those most at need during this outbreak and pharmacies stand ready, to help in any potential NHS vaccination campaign. "It's clear there are gaps in the original national vaccination strategy and we want to reach those in most need. "We are awaiting clarification about any future plans for MenB vaccination. Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. On Monday, A-level student Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified. A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands.

What are meningitis symptoms? Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include: high temperature

cold hands and feet

vomiting

confusion

muscle and joint pain

pale, mottled or blotchy skin

spots or a rash

headache

stiff neck

aversion to bright lights

being very sleepy and seizures Symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all.

Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly. It can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.



Swipe through to find out what to look out for and more on when to get help. — NHS (@NHSuk) March 18, 2026