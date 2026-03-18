Deadly meningitis outbreak spreads to second university as mass vaccine rollout begins for students in Kent
Authorities face a race against time to vaccinate around 5,000 students in Kent University halls before the deadly strain of Meningitis B spreads further.
The deadly outbreak of meningitis has reached a second Kent university, as authorities desperately attempt to vaccinate students before the spread can worsen.
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Canterbury Christ Church University has confirmed one of its students now also has the infection after it was first detected at the University of Kent.
Authorities believe the deadly outbreak first exploded at Club Chemistry, a nightclub in Catenbury.
Canterbury-Christ Church Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Rama Thirunamachandran said: "The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has now confirmed one case of meningococcal disease involving a CCCU student.
Read more: Meningitis outbreak latest: Deadly spread reaches second university as suspected cases rise
"We have reached out to support the individual directly. This case is linked to the initial cluster associated with Club Chemistry. We continue to work with UKHSA, public health clinicians and other partners on the appropriate response."
Two people have been confirmed dead from the disease, with 20 cases currently identified in total.
Five more cases were identified overnight and the spread has now been declared a national incident.
It comes as authorities face a race against time to vaccinate around 5,000 students in Kent University halls before the deadly strain of Meningitis B spreads further.
GPs across the country will be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between March 5-7, the UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday.
On Tuesday it was revealed that nine-month-old baby girl from Folkestone was being treated for meningitis at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness.
Nala-Rose Fletcher's condition is understood to be stable, and she is vaccinated against the virus, with the strain contracted currently unknown.
Nala's case comes as the UK battles its worst meningitis outbreak in a generation, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting branding the spread "unprecedented".
Pharmacies are being "inundated" with requests and websites are crashing due to demand for the Meningitis B vaccine.
Some pharmacy staff have also reported "abuse and intimidation" from a number of patients, according to the Chair of the National Pharmacy Association - who described this behaviour as "absolutely unacceptable".
Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association said: "Pharmacies are being inundated by requests from concerned patients for MenB vaccination, which the vast majority of our members across the country have no stock currently available to fulfil.
"Most pharmacies provide MenB vaccinations as a small scale service, originally intended for patients who require it for travel or those who did not receive an NHS vaccine, and therefore do not carry significant amounts of excess stock.
"We have heard of some reports of abuse and intimidation aimed at pharmacy staff during this period from a small minority of patients, which is absolutely unacceptable.
"We understand that health officials may wish to preserve stock of vaccination for those most at need during this outbreak and pharmacies stand ready, to help in any potential NHS vaccination campaign.
"It's clear there are gaps in the original national vaccination strategy and we want to reach those in most need.
"We are awaiting clarification about any future plans for MenB vaccination.
Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students.
On Monday, A-level student Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died.
The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents.
A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified.
A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands.
Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly. It can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.— NHS (@NHSuk) March 18, 2026
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In a statement, a spokesperson for Superdrug said: "At Superdrug, bookings at our nurse clinics for our meningitis service have continued to increase since last week.
"Unfortunately, due to a national shortage of the Meningitis B vaccine following a significant increase in demand, we’re currently experiencing supply shortages and a spike in booking activity.
"We are working urgently to secure more stock, and will notify patients when stock is available and they are able to book their appointments.
"Superdrug is committed to making essential healthcare as accessible as possible.
"Our Meningitis B vaccine price reflects the costs associated with administering a clinically safe and effective two-dose course, whilst maintaining the highest standards of care and service for our patients.”