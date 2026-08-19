'Deaf people are being put at a disadvantage': Welsh-speaking BSL users left behind due to lack of interpreters
Communicating in British Sign Language can be hard enough – imagine trying to do it in a different language and lacking the resources.
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For those in the deaf community who speak Welsh – that’s often the reality.
Ani’s daughter Melyn was born profoundly deaf. She and her husband, who are both Welsh speakers, wanted to use the language with their young daughter immediately – but found a serious lack of Welsh-BSL resources.
While Melyn uses a cochlear implant, the parents were still eager to use sign with her but quickly found it would be more difficult than they’d assumed in Welsh.
“There is very little [resource], or very few people who can speak Welsh and BSL, to a high standard” she says.
Digital education platform Twinkl is one of very few online platforms with specific resources for British Sign Language through Welsh for parents and children. However, their content is hidden behind a paywall.
It’s why Ani, who is a Welsh-language performer, has chosen to start using BSL as part of her sets to normalise its use.
“I wanted to develop it and incorporate it more into the show and the performance, rather than just having someone on the side.
“I suppose what makes it easier for me is that it’s something I need to do for my baby. I want her to see that what I do includes her.”
Ani and her husband hope Melyn can have a typical Welsh-language schooling experience but admit they’re not sure yet how that might work. Melyn would need additional support brought into the school; but there is a concern about what that would mean with a lack of sign interpreters who can speak Welsh.
Matt Skinner’s worked with deaf charities and with hard of hearing children in schools across Wales. He was also part of the Welsh Government’s focus group when adapting their British Sign Language Bill in August 2025.
He says deaf and hard of hearing children are automatically removed from language lessons – like Y Gymraeg – because of a lack of interpreters.
“They sit a lot of their classes in with their mainstream peers with usually a BSL communication support worker, but when it comes to Welsh, English, or German language lessons, they normally go back to the Hearing Impairment Resource Base.
“So when you're speaking about Welsh specifically, obviously, there are more and more jobs that are asking for Welsh speakers.
“I think it's at an early age, already putting deaf people - deaf children, at a disadvantage when they get to employment age.”
In 2017, the Welsh Government introduced a long-term strategy to promote the Welsh language. The aim is to get a million Welsh speakers by 2050.
British Sign Language is not included in this strategy. Welsh-language activism group Cymdeithas yr Iaith has warned all use of Welsh is important.
Sian Howys is from the group. She’s told LBC there is a level of understanding there which isn’t often found.
“For Welsh, for example, many people take the view ‘well, everyone speaks English so it’s not important’.
“But of course, similarly for BSL signers, that’s there’s first language – and their chosen means of communication.”
Sian says without sign being included in the million speakers target, an entire group of Welsh speakers are being ignored.
“With the bill, there’s an aim now to place the responsibility on bodies rather than individuals creating a fuss all of the time.
“But we all know legislation is one thing and putting it into operation is another thing – and that’s what we need to see next.”
The Welsh Government say they are committed to the British Sign Language Wales Act and see it as a significant step forward to creating a Wales which promotes and values BSL as part of Welsh society – alongside the Welsh language.