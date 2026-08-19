Communicating in British Sign Language can be hard enough – imagine trying to do it in a different language and lacking the resources.

For those in the deaf community who speak Welsh – that’s often the reality.

Ani’s daughter Melyn was born profoundly deaf. She and her husband, who are both Welsh speakers, wanted to use the language with their young daughter immediately – but found a serious lack of Welsh-BSL resources.

While Melyn uses a cochlear implant, the parents were still eager to use sign with her but quickly found it would be more difficult than they’d assumed in Welsh.

“There is very little [resource], or very few people who can speak Welsh and BSL, to a high standard” she says.

Digital education platform Twinkl is one of very few online platforms with specific resources for British Sign Language through Welsh for parents and children. However, their content is hidden behind a paywall.

It’s why Ani, who is a Welsh-language performer, has chosen to start using BSL as part of her sets to normalise its use.

“I wanted to develop it and incorporate it more into the show and the performance, rather than just having someone on the side.

“I suppose what makes it easier for me is that it’s something I need to do for my baby. I want her to see that what I do includes her.”

Ani and her husband hope Melyn can have a typical Welsh-language schooling experience but admit they’re not sure yet how that might work. Melyn would need additional support brought into the school; but there is a concern about what that would mean with a lack of sign interpreters who can speak Welsh.