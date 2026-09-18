Boxer Balraj Khara has 60% hearing loss in one ear and 40% in the other, but he calls it his "superpower" that has helped him build a successful career

Balraj Khara has 13 fights to his name so far, with nine wins, two draws, two losses. Picture: Balraj Khara

By Alex Storey

A professional boxer born partially deaf is on a mission to inspire the next generation of schoolchildren to get off the streets and find their purpose in life ahead of his next fight.

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Balraj Khara has 60% hearing loss in his left ear and 40% in his right, but he calls it his "superpower," which has helped him build a successful career with nine pro wins, two draws and two losses to date. The 31-year-old, of Feltham, west London, had to jump over barriers to overcome his disability but says he now uses it to sharpen his focus in the ring. Mr Khara will face Costa Rican Jose Aguirre on Saturday evening, an opponent with 30 professional fights under his belt to date. Describing his journey, he told LBC: "I first remember doing hearing tests around nursery age, which was quite frequent, but it wasn't until around Year 2 that I understood I had a hearing impediment. Read more: Messi to get final farewell bout for Argentina with nation to pay tribute to retiring star Read more: Hardline new headteacher sparks backlash after suspending 25 pupils in first week of school

The 31-year-old underwent testing as young as nursery age. Picture: Balraj Khara

"From around Year 4 or 5, I started wearing hearing aids. I went through a period from around 13 to 22 where I didn't wear them because I didn't like the attention. "But then my hearing started getting worse when I was working on sites, and I was told to go to the doctor again but since re-wearing the aids, I am more confident addressing it and telling people about them. "I didn't walk into a boxing gym until around 21, which is quite late compared to everybody else. "When I did, I wasn't wearing my hearing aids and when I joked with them that I was deaf, they didn't believe me. "The struggles in the early boxing days were having to ask people to look directly at me so I could lip-read. If they were facing the bag or away from me, it would be very hard.

Khara is hoping to inspire the next generation. Credit: Balraj Khara. Picture: Balraj Khara

"I can't wear my aids during a fight, but it's quite different then because there I only have to listen to the referee and my coach, and thankfully he has a very assertive voice. "In a way it is my superpower, because I have to be completely focused. "If you imagine me in the ring, the crowd and everything else has no effect or no bearing on me whatsoever. "As I'm not hearing what's going on or what people are saying, it's like I put the blinders on as people say. "It helps me switch off from everything else in a way and focus on what is in front of me."

Mr Khara's professional journey started in 2022 after a five-year amateur career based in Hounslow, west London. He now mentors the next generation for the charity Rise and Thrive. The youth centre aims to help children get back on their feet if they have fallen into a position where they have been kicked out of school. Like his fellow fighters, Mr Khara has to pass a medical each year but must also see an Ear, Nose and Throat [ENT] specialist to receive a proper diagnosis, where it has been ruled that he is at no greater risk than anyone with normal hearing to compete. Previewing Saturday's big fight, he said: "The preparation has gone really well. We've had a lot of different spars, which is great.

Khara will step into the ring on Saturday for the 14th time in his professional career. Picture: Balraj Khara

"We've also had some consistent sparring, which means that we can make some small adjustments and then get to go back and try it and see how it's playing out. "I always keep myself fit to a very good level, so it's never really been like a training camp." He added: "Winning the British title is definitely a goal of mine and something I aspire to. "It is such a great and prestigious belt to win, but I also want to show others up-and-coming that anything is possible. "I want them to look at me and say, 'if he can do it, then I can do it.'