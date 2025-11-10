The 40 day Senate shutdown could finally be over with funding restored after several Democratic lawmakers sided with the Republicans over the newly-negotiated deal.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) has long denounced the shutdown - despite refusing to negotiate healthcare funding measures tabled by Democrats. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The longest US Government shutdown in history could soon be over after several Democratic lawmakers sided with Republicans over a newly-negotiated deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The record-breaking US government shut down, which began on October 1, has now lasted more than 40 days after politicians failed to agree on funding proposals. The stalemate saw Republicans refusing to accept Democratic lawmakers' amendments to preserve healthcare funding - dubbed Obamacare - for the poorest under initial proposals. However, overnight seven Democratic senators were seen to side with Republicans to break the stalemate, with the breakthrough offering Democrats handful of new concessions beyond those initially proposed by Republicans. Texas Senator John Cornyn voted to join Republicans in backing the amendments, which pushed the numbers over the 60 votes required to pass the vote - a move that was met with applause. Read more: Trump claims victory over 'dishonest' BBC as Director-General resigns following 'doctored' speech Read more: Full timeline of recent BBC controversies after Tim Davie resigns as Director-General The possible end to the shutdown was met with mixed reaction, as California Governor Gavin Newsom called the deal "pathetic".

.@realDonaldTrump and @JDVance's refusal to provide SNAP benefits to Americans in need isn't just illegal — it's immoral. pic.twitter.com/hUSqMtgbf3 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 9, 2025

In a post on X, his press office said: "This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!" Similarly, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders told reporters the deal "would be a horrific mistake to cave in to Trump right now". "That would be a tragedy for this country," Sanders said.Others have defended the move, saying they had secured concessions on the key issue of healthcare. The shutdown came after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to pass a key government spending bill which would fund the government without other initiatives attached.

The shutdown at the US National Capitol in Washington, DC could be at an end. Picture: Alamy

The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a statement late on Tuesday to announce that agencies should prepare for "an orderly shutdown" after senators failed to reach a compromise over healthcare funding. However, the Republican party hold just 53 seats in the Senate, with 60 votes required in total to pass the bill. This is the first shutdown that appears open-ended, with no clear path to a consensus between the two parties. The numbers meant Republicans were forced to try and get Democrats on side in a bid to meet the voting threshold - a factor the Dems were fully aware of and using as leverage to pass their own bills.

Congress is empty after the shutdown. Picture: Getty

What is a US government shutdown? A US government shutdown occurs when the country's Congress, the rough equivalent of Parliament, fails to pass finance legislation to fund operations. During this period: Non-essential staff are furloughed,

Other civil staff do keep on working but might be without pay,

Many state-provided services stop or are reduced, A shutdown ends when Congress passes a full budget and this is approved by the president, or a continued resolution to restore funding is approved in the same way.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican of South Dakota speaks at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Picture: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The numbers saw Democrats attempt to advance their own policy goals on health care, such as ensuring subsidies for health insurance for low-income individuals and reversing Trump administration cuts to Medicaid. However, with no consensus in sight, the Senate voted against the healthcare proposal from Democrats, with the Republican bill eventually falling just five votes short of the threshold needed to avoid a shutdown. "Affected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown," said the statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget. "It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict. Regardless, employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities." In the hours that followed the shutdown, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development was seen to add a message to the top of its website, in which it blamed the impending government shutdown on the "radical left" triggering complaints. Government workers deemed not essential for protecting people or property face furlough or being laid off when the shutdown begins. The Democrats' bill sought to permanently extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that expire at the end of the year, as well as undo Medicaid cuts implemented via the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' earlier this year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images