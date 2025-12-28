After Christmas, I usually hit that point where I start adding things up and thinking, ok, how did December get that expensive?

In the run-up to Christmas and the days after, it’s easy to stop paying close attention. The kids are out of routine, everyone’s tired, and you’re just getting through the day. I’ve definitely had those moments where I’ve spent first and thought about it later, assuming I’d deal with it in January.

January is when reality kicks in. I usually get paid before Christmas, so January feels incredibly long. By the second half of the month, it can feel like you’re stretching the same money further than it was ever meant to go.

If you are self-employed or reliant on commission, it adds another layer. You’ve taken time off over Christmas, work can be slower in the New Year, and income isn’t always predictable. But bills, childcare and food shops don’t slow down just because it’s January.

Blue Monday, said to be the most depressing day of the year, usually falls a few weeks into January, when the weather is miserable, and people are finally facing the financial hangover of December. You open your banking app, actually look at the numbers, and it can trigger a lot of guilt and stress.

What’s helped me is being realistic rather than strict. First, I draw a clear line under Christmas. Whatever we spent, we spent. Dwelling on it doesn’t help and usually just makes me avoid the problem. Then I focus only on the next few weeks, not the whole year. I ask, “What do we need to get through to payday?” rather than trying to fix everything at once.

January is also a month where spending can naturally drop if you let it. We’re not doing loads of social plans. Weekends are walks, park trips, and more time at home. Getting the kids back into a routine helps everything feel more manageable, including money.

I started Cubbi, the UK’s first parental leave discount platform, for this exact reason. The mental load of parenting is heavy at the best of times, and financially, it can feel relentless. We wanted to build something that genuinely helps in moments like January. Free tea and coffee for new parents with Boston Tea Party is a good example. It’s a small saving, but when days feel long and money feels tight, those small wins really matter.

