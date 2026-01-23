LBC’s consumer champion Dean Dunham has been appointed Honorary King’s Counsel for his legal work outside the courtroom.

The title of Honorary King’s Counsel is awarded to those who have made a significant, positive impact either on the shape of the law of England and Wales, or on the legal profession, outside the courtroom.

Dean, who presents LBC's legal hour every Sunday 8pm-9pm, is a solicitor specialising in consumer law and alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

He has led the development of major ADR schemes in the aviation, retail, and non-regulated energy sectors, including through founding Consumer Dispute Resolution Limited in 2014, the first approved ADR scheme under UK regulations.

He was nominated for pioneering accessible ADR mechanisms in key consumer sectors, improving routes to redress, and shaping dispute resolution practice in England and Wales.