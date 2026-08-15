Rescue teams are struggling to reach the Nagekeo region, with some trapped under rubble from the quake and entry routes blocked by landslides.

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers search for victims at a damaged building following an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara Province. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A powerful 7.7. magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia, killing at least 33 people and causing widespread damage.

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The quake hit the island of Flores at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres just before 6am local time (11pm UK time), and was followed by several aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey. Rescue teams are struggling to reach the Nagekeo region, with some trapped under rubble from the quake and entry routes blocked by landslides. In the immediate aftermath, he head of a local rescue agency confirmed at least 20 people had been found dead around the ​port town of Maumere, with a further six people rushed to hospital with severe injuries. Since then, local officials have confirmed the deaths of a further 18, bringing the total number killed to 38. Read more: Builders unearth £7.6 million gold stash sealed in walls of Belgian property Read more: Macron mocked for jet ski photos taken while wildfires rage across France

The death toll from a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck off Indonesia's Flores Island has risen to 38, an official at the National Disaster Management Agency said on Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy

About 2,000 residents in Nagekeo were evacuated and several of houses and buildings were damaged, according to Indonesian national disaster mitigation agency BNPB. A regional police chief said power outages on the island had also complicated the flow of information, as well as search and rescue efforts. "We are continuing to collect reports of damage and casualties, but there are communication disruptions," Rudi Darmoko said. At the time of writing, 54 homes have been severely damaged, with a further 20 houses sustaining moderate to light damage. Six government offices, five healthcare facilities, and an educational facility were also damaged in the quake.

Hospital staff work under a makeshift tent following an earthquake in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Picture: Alamy

In the aftermath of the quake, a tsunami warning was issued by Indonesian authorities, urging coastal citizens to move to higher ground. Residents were soon pictured evacuating to nearby hills in the East Manggarai region, but after waves of less ​than a metre (3 feet) were recorded in some areas, the warning was lifted by authorities around three hours later.

Hospital staff work under a makeshift tent following an earthquake in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province. Picture: Alamy