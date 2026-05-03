Neil deGrasse Tyson gave his theory about what happens after we die. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A top US scientist has shared a new theory into what happens after we die.

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Explaining the science of what happens post-death, writer and podcast host Neil deGrasse Tyson revealed how the human body breaks down and is consumed by microbes and bacteria, which feeds on a person's chemical energy left behind. Mr Tyson noted that a person's body is still filled with energy mainly from the food they digested over years, even after the heart and brain stop functioning. It is then said to be released either by cremation, which sees a person's remaining energy converted to heat after the body is burned, and then travels to outer space. Read more: Portugal and Italy the latest destinations set to ditch new EU border checks to avoid half-term airport chaos Read more: Britain 'can't return to status quo after Iran war shocks,' Starmer says as he battles for premiership

A traditional burial allows the Earth's microscopic organisms to absorb all of your remaining energy. Picture: Alamy

The other choice is a traditional burial, which lets the body decompose naturally. This allows the Earth's microscopic organisms to absorb all remaining energy in the continuous cycle of renewal between humans and nature, which is the choice of Mr Tyson. He said on his StarTalk podcast: "In death, those molecules still contain energy. If I'm buried and I decompose, all that energy gets absorbed by microbes, by flora and fauna dining upon my body the way I have dined upon flora and fauna my whole life. "In that way, giving back to the Earth." However, he added that it didn't mean those cremated were wasting their energy, and said their final journey would have more far-reaching consequences, as heat produced by cremating a body does not stay on Earth.

Tyson said loved ones of somebody cremated could keep a timeline of where their radiant energy had traveled to in the Milky Way. Picture: Alamy