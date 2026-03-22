Passengers on a long-haul British Airways flight complained of a “foul smell” after the body of a deceased woman was kept near a heated gallery for over 10 hours.

The flight, travelling from Hong Kong to Heathrow, was about an hour into travel when a woman in her 60s died suddenly.

After the decision was made to continue the journey to London, flight crew worked to “isolate” the body of the deceased passenger, wrapping it in materials and moving it to the galley at the rear of the aircraft.

However, some of the 331 passengers on board later reported a “foul smell” emanating by the time they touched down in London – over 13 hours later.

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Speaking to the Sun, a source suggested underfloor heating may have been a contributing factor to the odour.

“The galley had a heated floor, which some crew had overlooked, and towards the end of the flight there were claims that a foul smell was present in that region.”

They added that the family travelling with the deceased were “distraught”, as were the crew.