Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Reintroducing the death penalty “is not the answer” to murders, rapes and stabbings, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister faced a call from independent MP Rupert Lowe to hold a public vote on reintroducing capital punishment, during Prime Minister’s Questions. “Every week, we hear of a brutal murder, rape or stabbing, far too often perpetrated by someone who should not be in our country to begin with,” Mr Lowe told the Commons. The Great Yarmouth MP, who was originally elected as a Reform UK MP, asked: “Does the Prime Minister agree that for cases where the guilt is so undeniable, the crime so monstrous, the evil so irredeemable, the reintroduction of the death penalty for both foreign and domestic criminals should be put to the British people in a legally binding referendum?” Read more: US politicians return to vote to end government shutdown after 40 days of deadlock Read more: Animal lab testing to be phased out faster using AI as government unveils new plan

Rupert Lowe has called on the PM to hold a public vote on capital punishment . Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir replied: “Any attack is to be condemned and it is absolutely right, we’re determined that there is a criminal justice response in relation to an attack however it’s carried out and whoever it’s carried out by. “But reintroducing the death penalty is not the answer to this. “It didn’t work when it was in place. It led to the death of those that in fact it turned out were innocent. “But what we must do is improve – as we are – the criminal justice response in this country.”

For the most evil criminals, domestic and foreign, we must reintroduce the death penalty.



I just asked the Prime Minister to consult the country in a legally binding referendum. MPs tried to shout me down, but the British people are with me.



We don't have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/vIHztbCFtd — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 12, 2025