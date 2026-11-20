Prison bosses accused Reinaldo Dennes of exaggerating the pain but did admit it took multiple attempts to find a vein

Reinaldo Dennes was sentenced to death on Friday in a procedure that too over an hour. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A death row execution in Texas took more than an hour which left the prisoner screaming "let me go" due to the pain.

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Reinaldo Dennes was put to death on Friday but staff struggled to find a vein which left the convicted murderer shouting for help. Dennes could be heard asking god to "take him away from the pain" during the lethal injection procedure, but bosses insisted that the process was followed correctly and accused Dennes of exaggerating the pain. The 70-year-old was convicted of murder following the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer who was shot multiple times in Houston in January 1996. Read more: All death row inmates in California spared execution by outgoing governor Gavin Newsom Read more: Trump orders execution by Army firing squad for death row gunman who killed 13 people in Texas

This photo combination shows Reinaldo Dennes, and Thomas Mitchell Overton. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Before the procedure began, Dennes reportedly said: "Go warden" before almost immediately complaining about the pain. He asked "the father" to "let me go" and alleged that discomfort was coming from his leg. He shouted: "My right leg is killing me. I don't think this is normal. "Take me, father. Don't let me suffer like this," Fox News reported. Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the prison, said she thought there were "allegations" of him possibly faking the pain. She added: "There was nothing abnormal on our part."

It comes weeks after Christa Pike survived a botched execution attempt. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Ms Hernandez did however concede that there were multiple unsuccessful attempts to find a suitable vein. It follows the Christa Pike saga who made headlines around the world for surviving a botched execution attempt. The 50-year-old was given two doses of pentobarbital by state officials in Tennessee on September 30 but miraculously survived. She fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where she was put on a ventilator and treated for severe burns on her arms. Weeks after she released a statement saying she woke up "alone in a hospital confused and in pain".