Liuyang is known as China's fireworks capital because it manufactures 60% of the domestic supply of fireworks

Fire rescue forces carry out rescue operations after an explosion at a fireworks plant on May 5, 2026 in Liuyang. Picture: Yang Huafeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The death toll has risen to 37 and one person remains missing after a fireworks factory explosion in China.

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The explosion happened at around 4:40pm on Monday in China's southern province of Hunan, in what is the deadliest blast reported in the country since 2019. Rubble surrounded collapsed buildings at the site nestled amid lush, green mountains, with shattered glass littering nearby streets, while residents of damaged buildings began repairs on their homes in the city of about 1.5 million. The city of Liuyang is known as China's fireworks capital because it manufactures 60 per cent of the domestic supply of fireworks and about 70 per cent of exports. Read more: Border official and ex-Hong Kong chief guilty of spying for China as Chinese ambassador summoned Read more: Two Australian women linked to ISIS charged with crimes against humanity

Fire rescue forces carry out rescue operations after an explosion at a fireworks plant on May 5, 2026 in Liuyang. Picture: Yang Huafeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

State news agency Xinhua said on-site research and rescue work has been completed and 51 people are being treated at hospitals. An investigation into the incident has been launched and police have summoned eight people for questioning on suspicion of causing the deadly explosion, state media said. The probe is under the supervision of China's top prosecutors while Hunan has ordered the suspension of operations for all fireworks plants in the city for safety inspections. Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing led senior officials on Tuesday in guiding emergency rescue and response efforts, the ruling Communist Party's China Daily newspaper said. The state council, or cabinet, will set up an investigation team to look into the case, the paper added on Wednesday.

Fire rescue forces carry out rescue operations after an explosion at a fireworks plant on May 5, 2026 in Liuyang. Picture: Yang Huafeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images