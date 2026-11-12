At least 17 people have been injured by the collapse of the residential building in Flatbush

First responders work the scene after a building collapsed in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Eight people have died and 17 others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials say.

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The building came down at about 4pm local time on Wednesday afternoon in Flatbush, central Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department has said. Firefighters continue to search through the rubble of the 1930s building for survivors, with four of the 17 injured currently in a critical condition in hospital. The remaining 13 people found alive are believed to have suffered minor injuries - including a pregnant woman, who was pulled alive from the rubble. At least seven children are thought to be among the casualties, according to reports. Read more: British DJ, 32, confirmed as victim of mass shooting in Krakow Read more: Nvidia's value plunges $430bn in two days - as CEO faces calls to quit over affair with Chinese spy

The remaining part of a building a day after it collapsed in Brooklyn in New York. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty

Emergency responders rushed to the scene as firefighters and rescue crews carried out operations amid the rubble. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

One firefighter is among those who suffered minor injuries - with a pregnant woman also rescued from the rubble. Footage from the scene showed firefighters pulling a victim from a large pile of debris, more than two hours after the building came down, before placing them on a stretcher. Rescue workers still don’t know how many people remain be trapped, officials said.

Rescue workers have spent the night searching the site of yesterday’s building collapse, working under extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped.



I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 12, 2026

"I'm very happy, I'm very happy," a man who believed the person was his six-month-pregnant wife told a WABC reporter. Later, as night fell, another person could be seen being pulled alive from the rubble. The interior rooms of the neighbouring building could be seen from the site of the rubble, with the collapse leaving the side of the structure completely exposed. The building included a ground-floor shop and at least one flat upstairs, according to a fire department official. It collapsed next to a construction site, where another structure had recently been demolished.

Firefighters continue to search the site in New York. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty

Facade of neighbouring building pictured following the collapse. Picture: Anadolu/Getty