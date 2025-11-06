The death toll from a cargo plane crash in Kentucky has risen to 12, including a child, governor Andy Beshear has confirmed.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Beshear revised the total up from the seven who had been reported dead in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophe.

After confirming that the operation had moved from a rescue to a recovery focus, Mr Beshear added that he expected the total would rise by at least one in the coming hours.

“I’m now fairly confident that that number will grow by at least one,” Beshear said.

“We hope it doesn’t grow by too many more.”

