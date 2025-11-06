At least 12 dead, including a child, after US cargo plane crashed 'when engine fell off during take-off'
The UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, crashed shortly after take-off at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
The death toll from a cargo plane crash in Kentucky has risen to 12, including a child, governor Andy Beshear has confirmed.
Listen to this article
In a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Beshear revised the total up from the seven who had been reported dead in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophe.
After confirming that the operation had moved from a rescue to a recovery focus, Mr Beshear added that he expected the total would rise by at least one in the coming hours.
“I’m now fairly confident that that number will grow by at least one,” Beshear said.
“We hope it doesn’t grow by too many more.”
Read More: Trump admits election day was 'not good for Republicans' as Mamdani and Newsom celebrate big wins
Read More: 'Aggressive' monkey escapes after Mississippi truck crash as police launch frantic search
Video of what’s reported to be a UPS cargo plane crashing near Muhammad Ali airport in Louisville, Kentucky about an half hour ago pic.twitter.com/jo14QiWHum— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 4, 2025
United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the plane had suffered a mechanical issue, seemingly confirming reports that its engine had detached during its take-off.
UPS Flight 2976 crashed shortly after 5.15pm local time (10.15pm) on Tuesday evening near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The crash sparked a huge blaze as the plane crashed into a petroleum recycling plant with 38,000 gallons (172,000 litres) of fuel aboard.
The plane, a UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11, was bound for Honolulu in Hawaii.