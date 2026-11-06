Death toll from Russian bombing of Ukrainian aid point rises to 53
Ukraine's Emergency Service had earlier said the toll was 50 and that search and rescue work was continuing despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeat Russian strikes
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The death toll from Russia's bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has risen to 53, making it one of the deadliest strikes on civilians this year.
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In a post on Telegram, Mykhailo Semikin said search and rescue work at the site in the village of Komyshuvakha had entered its fifth day.
Ukraine's Emergency Service had earlier said the toll was 50 and that search and rescue work was continuing despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeat Russian strikes.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces first dropped aerial bombs on an underground school building being used as a distribution point as people arrived to collect aid, then struck the shelter with more bombs.
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Classes have long since been suspended at the school because of its proximity to the front — Komyshuvakha lies some 17 km (11 miles) from the nearest Russian positions — but it served as a shelter and handed out humanitarian aid every Monday, Zelenskyy said.
The World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity, which delivers food and water to the community, said the facility that was hit was a humanitarian and administrative centre for locals.
"This strike hit a place where a community was organising help for its own residents," said Yuliya Stefanyuk, WCK response director for Ukraine.
Ukraine's national police shared a video on Telegram showing rescuers loading bodies in white sacks into a car and an excavator working on the site to clear the rubble.
Bodycam footage from one of the police officers killed, which Reuters verified, showed the moments before a second Russian strike hit, destroying a shelter where residents were hiding after a radio warning.
Ukraine's national police said the strikes included a 3-ton FAB glide bomb, a weapon that defence intelligence websites say carries around 1.4 tons of explosives.
Russia's Defence Ministry said the attack targeted Ukrainian military units around Komyshuvakha and two other settlements, and that up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.
Moscow and Kyiv both deny deliberately targeting civilians.