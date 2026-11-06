Ukraine's Emergency Service had earlier said the toll was 50 and that search and rescue work was continuing despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeat Russian strikes

Rescuers carry the body of a resident found during a rescue operation at the site of an underground shelter inside the compound of a local school, which was used as a humanitarian aid hub and was hit by a Russian airstrike. Picture: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region/Handout via REUTERS

By Rebecca Henrys

The death toll from Russia's bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has risen to 53, making it one of the deadliest strikes on civilians this year.

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In a post on Telegram, Mykhailo Semikin said search and rescue work at the site in the village of Komyshuvakha had entered its fifth day. Ukraine's Emergency Service had earlier said the toll was 50 and that search and rescue work was continuing despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeat Russian strikes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces first dropped aerial bombs on an underground school building being used as a distribution point as people arrived to collect aid, then struck the shelter with more bombs. Read more: Trump teases 'big, beautiful agreement' on Ukraine which 'might involve all of Europe' Read more: King Charles is 'fully open' to Commonwealth realms removing him as head of state

Police officers carry a dog injured in a Russian airstrike on Underground school of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Classes have long since been suspended at the school because of its proximity to the front — Komyshuvakha lies some 17 km (11 miles) from the nearest Russian positions — but it served as a shelter and handed out humanitarian aid every Monday, Zelenskyy said. The World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity, which delivers food and water to the community, said the facility that was hit was a humanitarian and administrative centre for locals. "This strike hit a place where a community was organising help for its own residents," said Yuliya Stefanyuk, WCK response director for Ukraine. Ukraine's national police shared a video on Telegram showing rescuers loading bodies in white sacks into a car and an excavator working on the site to clear the rubble.

Rescuers carry a body of a person killed by a Russian airstrike on underground school of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy