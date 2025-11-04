Typhoon Kalmaegi is one of strongest typhoons of the year

Residents carrying their belongings, wade through a flooded street in Mandaue City. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least 26 people dead in the Philippines, mostly in flooding set off by the storm, which barrelled across the central part of the country on Tuesday, disaster response officials said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Floodwaters trapped scores of people on their roofs and submerged cars. A Philippine air force helicopter with five personnel on board crashed in southern Agusan del Sur province while flying to help provide humanitarian assistance to provinces battered by Kalmaegi. The Super Huey chopper crashed near Loreto town and efforts were underway to locate the air force personnel aboard, the military's Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement. Military officials did not immediately provide other details about the crash, including the condition of the five air force personnel aboard and what could have caused the crash. Read more: Tens of thousands of people ordered to evacuate as Philippines braces for typhoon Read more: Worker dies after spending 11 hours trapped under rubble of collapsed medieval tower in Rome

The Philippine Coast Guard evacuates residents trapped by flooding in Cebu. Picture: Getty

Kalmaegi was last spotted over the coastal waters of Jordan town in the central province of Guimaras with sustained winds of 81mph and gusts of up to 112mph. It was forecast to blow away into the South China Sea by late Tuesday or early Wednesday after hitting the western province of Palawan. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defence, said that at least 26 people were reported killed, many in flooding in Cebu province and other central island provinces pummelled by Kalmaegi, the 20th tropical cyclone to batter the Philippine archipelago this year. Details of those typhoon deaths were still being verified, he said.

A general view of damaged vehicles in Consolacion town. Picture: Getty

Residents carrying their belongings and pet dogs wade through a flooded street. Picture: Getty

Among the dead was an older villager who drowned in floodwaters in Southern Leyte, where a province-wide power outage was reported after the typhoon made landfall around midnight in one of its eastern towns. Another resident died after being hit by a fallen tree in central Bohol province, provincial officials said.Gwendolyn Pang, secretary-general of the Philippine Red Cross, said that an unspecified number of residents were trapped on their roofs by floodwaters in the coastal town of Liloan in Cebu, and added that cars either were submerged in floods or floated in another Cebu community. Ms Pang told The Associated Press: "We have received so many calls from people asking us to rescue them from roofs and from their houses, but it's impossible. There is so much debris, you see cars floating, so we have to wait for the flood to subside." Cebu province was still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30 that left at least 79 people dead and displaced thousands when houses collapsed or were severely damaged.

Residents carrying their belongings, wade through a flooded street. Picture: Getty