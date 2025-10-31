The retailer is among the first major brands to release its Christmas advert this year

The Debenhams advert will begin airing on TV and online this week, signalling the beginning of Britain’s festive ad season. Picture: Debenhams

By Alice Padgett

Debenhams has made a head-start on the festive season by unveiling its star-studded Christmas advert nearly two months before the big day.

The high-energy 40-second advert, titled “Debenhams Delivered”, says that it’s “never too soon” for Christmas. It opens with a tired mum watching her neighbours begin their festive decorations before the street bursts into a full-blown Christmas parade. Olivia Attwood, dressed as a glittering ringmaster in a sequined top hat and jacket, turns to the camera and declares: “Too soon, never!” The Love Island star reportedly received a six-figure sum for her appearance in the campaign.

Judi Love waving from a giant shoe. Picture: Debenhams

Judi Love is then seen waving from a giant shoe, beaming in a pink mini dress as she glides past stunned onlookers. Peter Crouch appears moments later, wearing a white suit with huge angel wings as he towers above a pile of Christmas gifts, shouting: “Come on Christmas, let’s have it!” It’s the second year running the department store has enlisted celebrity power for its festive advert. Last year’s campaign, titled “Duh, Debenhams”, featured Liz Hurley. Debenhams Group CEO Dan Finley said: "This year’s ‘Debenhams Delivered’ campaign captures the moment when the magic of Christmas quite literally lands on your doorstep. "At its heart, it’s about connection – bringing people together through joy, laughter and the ease of finding everything you need in one place."

It leans into the message that it’s “never too soon” for Christmas. Picture: Debenhams