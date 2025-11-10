Deborah Turness made the comments hours after the BBC announced her departure, alongside Director-General Tim Davie over doctored Donald Trump footage

Outgoing chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London after her resignation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Outgoing BBC News CEO Deborah Turness has hit back at Donald Trump following her resignation over the editing of BBC Panorama footage.

Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned overnight following criticism that the US President's speech on January 6, 2020 - and broadcast as part of a BBC Panorama documentary, was 'dishonestly' edited. Speaking for the first time since stepping down on Sunday, the former chief dismissed accusations of "institutional bias" - as she hit back at Trump's comments on the subject. Responding outside Broadcasting House, she said: "I'd like to make one thing very clear, BBC News is not institutionally biased." Hitting back at claims made by the US President that the organisation is "corrupt," Ms Turness insisted "of course our journalists aren't corrupt". Mr Trump took aim at the taxpayer-funded corporation following the release of the damning 19-page dossier. Read More: Tim Davie resigns as BBC’s Director-General amid row over misleading editing of Trump speech - with BBC News CEO also stepping down Read More: Full timeline of recent BBC controversies after Tim Davie resigns as Director-General

Outgoing chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness, speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London after her resignation. Picture: Alamy

The report found that the programme of “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". Insisting that BBC journalists are "hardworking people", Ms Turness went on to admit that mistakes were made, adding: "the buck stops with me". Explaining why she had quit, she told waiting media in London: "I would like to say it has been the privilege of my career to serve as the CEO of BBC News and to work with our brilliant team of journalists. "I stepped down over the weekend because the buck stops with me. But I'd like to make one thing very clear, BBC News is not institutionally biased. That's why it's the world's most trusted news provider". It comes as Nigel Farage led a string of MPs calling for "wholesale changes" at the BBC after Ms Turness and Mr Davie's departures. Following Mr Davie's resignation, several Conservative and Reform MPs have joined the American leader is calling for reset at the broadcaster, with Mr Farage accusing the disgraced BBC chief of "double standards" over his handling of the crisis.

File photo dated 23/01/25 of BBC Director-General Tim Davie who has resigned from the BBC, the corporation has announced. Picture: Alamy

The footage, edited as part of the documentary, saw the President call on his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Taking to Truth Social the President said: "The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught 'doctoring' my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th." He went on to thank the Telegraph who first reported that the Panorama documentary edited two separate clips together in a way that altered the messaging. President Trump continued: "These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!"

Karoline Leavitt, Mr Trump's press secretary, also slammed the BBC in a recent tweet. She shared screenshots of her interview with the Telegraph, where she dubbed the BBC a "leftist propaganda machine", alongside another screenshot of Mr Davie announcing his departure. Mr Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday following the backlash. In the report, the programme was accused of making the US president "say" things [he] never actually said" by splicing together footage from separate parts of his speech. Ms Leavitt said that British taxpayers were being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine."

The BBC 'doctored' Donald Trump and made him seem as he encouraged the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, a leaked memo has claimed. Picture: Getty

She said: "This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom. "Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place."