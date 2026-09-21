Five England players, including Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, have dropped out of the squad for the Nations League matches over the next three weeks.

England take on world champions Spain on September 26 before a trip to face Czechia on September 29. They are away to Croatia on October 3 before completing the international break with a home clash with Czechia on October 6.

Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento and the Manchester United pair of Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo complete the quintet who have been declared unavailable due to injury, with Everton’s James Garner and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White drafted in.

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Garner and Gibbs-White will join the rest of the squad in reporting to St George’s Park on Tuesday, the Football Association said in an update on Monday afternoon.

Palmer had been set to make a return to the England fold after being omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, and played the full match as Chelsea lost to Brentford on Friday.

The FA did not disclose any specifics regarding the player injuries. Livramento was unable to feature for Newcastle in their win over Hull on Saturday, while Rashford and Mainoo were substituted before the end of their side’s draw at Fulham on Sunday.

Rice played the whole of the Gunners’ 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.