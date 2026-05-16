Experts warn climate change is "a public health emergency that threatens humanity’s very health and survival"

By Issy Clarke

The climate emergency should be treated as a public health threat on the same level as Covid to avoid "millions" of deaths, leading experts have told the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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The WHO has been told to declare the climate crisis “a public health emergency of international concern” - the highest level of health alert. Previous declarations include Covid and Mpox. A report by the independent pan-European commission on climate and health said climate change "poses an immediate and long-term threat to health, economic, food, water, environmental, personal, community and national security.” The findings will be presented to European ministers on Sunday before the WHO’s world health assembly begins on Monday. The report warned the spread of vector-borne diseases including Dengue fever and Chikungunya, along with the hearth impacts of extreme weather, global heating, food insecurity and air pollution made increasing the threat level necessary. Read more: Charity chief calls for wider rollout of meningitis vaccine Read more: 65 dead after Ebola outbreak rocks the DRC - as public health emergency declared

Katrín Jakobsdóttir said: “The climate crisis may not be a pandemic, but it’s still a public health emergency that threatens humanity’s very health and survival. Picture: Getty

Katrín Jakobsdóttir, a former prime minister of Iceland who chaired the commission, told the Guardian: “The climate crisis may not be a pandemic, but it’s still a public health emergency that threatens humanity’s very health and survival. And if we don’t act more quickly and comprehensively, many millions more people could die or face life-changing illness.” Professor Andrew Haines of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the commission’s chief scientific adviser, said the WHO had already declared climate change as a major threat to public health but that it was time to go further. He added: “If we carry on emitting at current rates, that will accelerate the risks to health for both current and future generations including: more people suffering and dying from excess heat, floods and infectious diseases, air pollution from wildfires, more preterm births and more food insecurity.” The commission also called on governments to stop subsidising fossil fuels, which cause 600,000 premature deaths a year in Europe according to the report. The region spends roughly €444 billionn (£387bn) a year on subsidies for oil and gas production, the report said.

Professor Andrew Haines of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the commission’s chief scientific adviser, said the WHO had already declared climate change as a major threat to public health but that it was time to go further. . Picture: Getty