Nigel Farage's spokesperson denied any parliamentary rules have been broken, with Powell insisting all MPs 'know the rules' and the Reform UK leader is doing 'damage to his brand'

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour MP Lucy Powell has hit out at Nigel Farage over claims he accepted "eye-watering" donations, including most recently from a convicted fraudster and crypto tycoon, insisting all MPs "know the rules".

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Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party insisted allegations linked to Farage accepting donations was "causing quite a lot of damage to his brand" and was "coming up on the doorstep". "We all know as members of parliament, if you’re unsure, declare it,” Ms Powell told LBC. It comes after Farage was referred to the parliamentary standards committee on Sunday over claims he violated rules by accepting support from convicted criminal and crypto-gambler George Cottrell, 32, and failed to properly declare the donations. A spokesman for Mr Farage denied the latest allegations, with Liberal Democrat MP, Josh Babarinde, writing to the parliamentary standards committee on Sunday. “We have these declaration and transparency rules for a reason, to ensure - the public and each other - we can be sure that any support we receive as a politician, as a public figure, is transparent,” Powell insisted. She highlighted that process helped avoid “conflict or influence or undue influence”. Read more: Burnham ranked a 'more capable' potential Prime Minister than Farage and Badenoch, poll for LBC reveals Read more: 'Something is very broken in British politics' warns JD Vance in message to Andy Burnham

A banner in Westminster about the £5 Million Nigel Farage received. The Reform UK leader has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over the £5 million donation from Christopher Harborne. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Mr Farage found himself in hot water over the £5 million donation from another crypto-tycoon, Christopher Harbornewith, with the MP facing scrutiny over the undeclared payment. The Reform UK leader was previously seen to change his story on whether the undeclared donation was for private security or a house purchase. It comes as Robert Jenrick insisted the Reform UK leader was not a "liability" to the party on Sunday. Recent hours have also seen MP Joe Powell confirm he had also written to the Standards Commissioner over whether Nigel Farage declared his "extensive property empire" correctly.

“These are really important rules- either Nigel Farage has knowingly or unknowingly misunderstood those rules, because these kinds of gifts and support, in the 12 months before an election, should absolutely be declared," the Labour MP continued. “I think this is really causing quite a lot of damage to his brand, quite honestly," he said. "This is coming up on the doorstep, and these are eye-watering amounts of money that are another world to the working-class communities he purports to want to represent.”

.@Nigel_Farage has made a career out of ‘taking back control’ - but he is not being straight with the British people about who controls him.



Today, I have written to the Standards Commissioner to urge that the latest @thetimes @Gabriel_Pogrund revelations are investigated. https://t.co/4XSIosycHd pic.twitter.com/nDGhylObWr — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) July 5, 2026

The latest reports claim Farage received undeclared support - including security and social media staff - from crypto-gambler and convicted criminal Cottrell, in the run-up to his appointment as an MP. The investigation also claims Farage used a property rented by Cottrell, 32, near Buckingham Palace. Posting to X on Sunday, Babarinde posted a copy of the letter he had written to the standards committee, raising "serious concerns" about the nature of the donations in the wake of Mr Farage's £5 million donation. "Mr Farage has made a career out of 'taking back control' but he is not being straight with the British people," the Liberal Democrats president and MP for Bournemouth said.

Under parliamentary rules, new MPs must declare financial interests and "registrable benefits" received in the 12 months before their election - although purely personal gifts or benefits do not need to be registered. The MP for Clacton is already facing a parliamentary probe after a £5m gift from British cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne was allegedly not registered appropriately by the party leader. Mr Farage, who disputes the claims, said the money was to be used for personal security and did not need to be declared, as it was received before he became an MP.

Thank you @JoshBabarinde for taking this step.



I have also asked the Standards Commissioner to look at whether Nigel Farage declared his extensive property empire correctly - as reported in @thetimes yesterday. https://t.co/CwzlrJBSLD pic.twitter.com/aAMQ8Tv61S — Joe Powell MP (@josephpowell) July 5, 2026

A spokesman for Farage alleges that the additional support from Cottrell, unearthed in an investigation by The Sunday Times, did not need to be declared for similar reasons. When he became an MP, Farage registered various other donations from Cottrell, including a £9,253 trip to Belgium in April 2024 and a £15,276 donation from Cottrell for a US domestic flight he provided in December 2024. No other support from Cottrell - who admitted to one count of wire fraud in the US in 2017 - is listed in the Register of Members' Financial Interests.

Responding to the new allegations, a spokesman for Farage said: "It comes as no surprise that the Sunday Times has chosen to publish this baseless and contrived story, covering a period of time when Nigel Farage was not even an active politician let alone an elected one, given that the newspaper backed the Labour Party at the last general election. "Contrary to the story's tone, no parliamentary rules have been broken."