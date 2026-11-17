Declining wildlife figures show UK nature is 'disappearing from the places where it should be thriving'
Matthew Browne, head of public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said the data is 'a depressing reminder that Britain’s wildlife is disappearing from the places where it should be thriving'
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Declining wildlife figures have sparked fears from conservationists about the future of UK nature.
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Farmland bird populations have declined by almost two-thirds (63%) since 1970, and by 12% in the five years since 2020, according to the annual update to UK biodiversity indicators.
Seabird populations have more than halved since 1986, with the Arctic skua declining strongly, while upland birds have declined by almost a fifth (19%) since 1994, with species such as peregrine falcon and whinchat among those struggling, the data show.
Butterfly species that rely entirely on woodland habitats to live, feed and breed have declined by 60% since 1990, with declines continuing in recent years, which experts say are mainly due to the loss, fragmentation and degradation of their woodland habitats.
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Since 1976, more butterfly species have declined than increased, and 40% show a deterioration in numbers over the long term.
Around 28% did see an improvement, but the status of most species remains unchanged over the last ten years.
Despite Government commitments to safeguard 30% of land and sea for nature by the end of the decade, the data also show the total extent of protected areas on land and in the sea has seen little or no overall change over the past five years.
Some of the figures released by the Government’s Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) gave cause for hope - including increases in populations of bats, while wintering waterbird numbers are well above what they were in 1976 despite recent declines.
But overall, the latest UK biodiversity indicators make for “grim reading”, according to the Wildlife Trusts.
Matthew Browne, head of public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said they were “a depressing reminder that Britain’s wildlife is disappearing from the places where it should be thriving”.
“It is especially alarming that, as wildlife declines, the Government is preparing to water down the powers of environmental regulators through a misguided ‘Regulating for Growth’ Bill, while opposition parties promise to scrap environmental protections altogether,” he said.
“We cannot turn the tide on nature’s decline by dismantling the safeguards designed to prevent it.”
He said the increases in bat populations showed that when conservation worked, nature could “bounce back”.
“However, without wider policy change, these candles will be snuffed out as darkness envelops our natural world.
“We are past the point where politicians can claim ignorance about nature’s decline, and what this means for our health, security and quality of life.
“How they respond will shape how current lawmakers are judged by history,” he said.
Prof Richard Gregory, RSPB head of monitoring conservation science, said this year’s update was one of “mixed messages”, with positive signals including more hours than ever spent volunteering for nature and an increase in spending on biodiversity by both public and private sectors.
“However, we are still failing to halt and reverse the precipitous loss of nature, with abundance of wild birds and butterflies still showing continued declines, pressures mounting,” he said.
“Depressingly, nature is on a downward slide. Now is the time for us to build on the positive trends and commit to further action to restore nature.”