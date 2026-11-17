Matthew Browne, head of public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said the data is 'a depressing reminder that Britain’s wildlife is disappearing from the places where it should be thriving'

Unusually High Numbers of Painted Lady Butterflies Reported Across Europe. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Declining wildlife figures have sparked fears from conservationists about the future of UK nature.

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Farmland bird populations have declined by almost two-thirds (63%) since 1970, and by 12% in the five years since 2020, according to the annual update to UK biodiversity indicators. Seabird populations have more than halved since 1986, with the Arctic skua declining strongly, while upland birds have declined by almost a fifth (19%) since 1994, with species such as peregrine falcon and whinchat among those struggling, the data show. Butterfly species that rely entirely on woodland habitats to live, feed and breed have declined by 60% since 1990, with declines continuing in recent years, which experts say are mainly due to the loss, fragmentation and degradation of their woodland habitats. Read more: ‘Grounds for hope’ for nature even as wildlife populations fall by 73% since 1970 Read more: Kate visits charity using ‘nature prescriptions’ to support mental health

Seabird populations have more than halved since 1986. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Since 1976, more butterfly species have declined than increased, and 40% show a deterioration in numbers over the long term. Around 28% did see an improvement, but the status of most species remains unchanged over the last ten years. Despite Government commitments to safeguard 30% of land and sea for nature by the end of the decade, the data also show the total extent of protected areas on land and in the sea has seen little or no overall change over the past five years. Some of the figures released by the Government’s Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) gave cause for hope - including increases in populations of bats, while wintering waterbird numbers are well above what they were in 1976 despite recent declines. But overall, the latest UK biodiversity indicators make for “grim reading”, according to the Wildlife Trusts.

Species such as the peregrine falcon and whinchat are among those struggling. Picture: Bruce Bennett/Getty