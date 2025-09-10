Decomposing body found in boot of singer D4vd's impounded Tesla after passer-by reports 'foul smell'. Picture: Getty Images

By Danielle de Wolfe

Badly decomposed remains have been found in the boot of an impounded Tesla reportedly belonging to US singer D4vd.

The decomposed body, which police sources say was not intact, was found in Los Angeles on Monday after the vehicle was impounded. D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, rose to stardom following the release of breakout single "Romantic Homicide" and now has more than 2million Instagram followers. The 20-year-old US singer us current in the midst of his "Withered" world tour, with five upcoming UK dates scheduled for October. Los Angeles police were called to a compound located on North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, after a passer-by detected a "foul odour coming from a vehicle," police said in a statement. D4vd is said to be "fully cooperating" with authorities following the discovery. Read more: Man charged with murder after 82-year-old pensioner dies three days after stabbing Read more: All bets are off! British horseracing holds historic strike over proposed tax hikes

Law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News that the remains were not intact, with identification delayed as a result of extreme decomposition. Local media reported that police officers opened the boot of the Tesla at an impound at the Hollywood tow yard to find the body stuffed into a bag, The vehicle was initially impounded after a person reported an abandoned vehicle. “We do not have information on the owner of the vehicle,” a spokesperson said. It comes despite ABC 7 Eyewitness News reporting the 2023 Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to the singer. The case is currently being classed as a "death investigation" according to police. Los Angeles Police Capt. Robert Peters told the station that the vehicle had been at the lot for a few days, according to reports.

The vehicle was initially impounded after a person reported an abandoned vehicle. Picture: Instagram