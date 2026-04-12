The government is to announce the first update of school food standards in England in 13 years, aimed at tackling childhood obesity and tooth decay.

Deep-fried food will be banned from school menus. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Deep-fried food will be banned from school menus and sugary treats strictly limited as part of the most sweeping overhaul of school food standards in England in more than a decade.

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Desserts like ice cream and waffles, and baked goods such as puddings and cakes, will be served only once a week and need to contain at least 50% fruit. Sir Keir Starmer will promote the plans “supporting better health for the future” on a visit to Greater Manchester on Monday. Schools will no longer be able to offer unhealthy “grab and go” options such as sausage rolls and pizza every day, and deep-fried food will be eliminated from menus entirely. Read More: UK will not be involved in Trump’s blockade of Strait of Hormuz - as peace talks in Pakistan end without a deal Read More: Expert teams to be deployed to worst corridor care hospitals in bid to end 'unacceptable' practice

Each dish must be accompanied by one or more portions of vegetables and salad. Picture: Alamy

Fruit will need to be served most of the week instead of sugary treats, with sample menus including mains such as cottage pie with root-and-veg mash, Mexican-style burritos, jerk chicken with rice and peas and spaghetti bolognese. Dishes must be accompanied by one or more portions of vegetables and salad, and sides cooked using fat or oil, such as chips and hash browns, will be capped at twice a week. Breadcrumb or batter-coated dishes such as fish fingers will still be permitted once a week. Each school must publish their menus online to help boost compliance as part of the proposals, which are being put to a nine-week consultation starting on Monday. However, a “phased” approach is being proposed for secondary schools, allowing them to offer two portions of desserts or sweet treats a week from September next year, reducing to one by 2028.

Fruit will need to be served for the majority of the week instead of sugary treats. Picture: Alamy

The first new standards since 2014 will aim to increase fibre intake by ensuring more fruit, vegetables and wholegrains are on offer and have been developed with help from health experts and nutritionists. Backed by actress Dame Emma Thompson, Leon co-founder Henry Dimbleby and chef Tom Kerridge, they will apply to all breakfasts and lunches served in schools, the Department for Education said. Around one in three children leaves primary school overweight or obese, while tooth decay is the leading cause of hospital admissions for youngsters aged five to nine. The Prime Minister said: “We’re improving the quality of food served in schools so parents can count on their children getting healthy meals. “This is about easing the cost of living today and supporting better health for the future.”

Chef Jamie Oliver with school children after serving them school dinner as part of his campaign to make them healthier. Picture: Alamy