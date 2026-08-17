Stag shot dead after attacking man having picnic in Richmond Park
A stag has been put down after attacking a man in his 60 in London's Richmond Park.
A stag has been put down after attacking a man in London's Richmond Park.
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The man in his 60 was having a picnic when the animal came close to the group he was with “looking for food” on Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Royal Parks said.
The incident is understood to have taken place near the Roehampton Gate Café, which is a frequent pit stop for cyclists during the summer.
Paramedics and an ambulance crew were called just after 6pm and dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to hospital with chest injuries described as “not life threatening”.
A Royal Parks spokesperson said: "We understand from the police that thankfully the injuries were not life-threatening. Sadly, the stag's behaviour meant that it had to be put down as it was deemed to be a danger to visitors."
The spokeswoman said: “Deer in Richmond Park are wild animals and should never be fed, approached or touched.
"Repeated feeding can cause deer to lose their natural wariness of people and seek out food from visitors, creating risks for both people and wildlife.
"If visitors follow our advice and do not feed or interfere with the deer, it is highly unlikely that they will exhibit this type of behaviour.”
Last month, Paul Richards, the manager of the Royal Parks, warned the public about the dangers of getting too close to deer after photos and videos were posted online of visitors encouraging their children to pet and feed the animals.
He said: “This deeply irresponsible and highly dangerous behaviour will cause the deer stress and create a serious risk of a tragic accident resulting in life-changing injuries or, in the worst case, a fatal incident.
"Richmond Park’s red and fallow deer are wild, powerful animals. Although they may appear calm, they can react suddenly and aggressively if they feel threatened.”
Guidance from the Royal Parks says all visitors should keep a minimum distance of 50 metres from the deer and that feeding them is illegal.
The sprawling park is home to more than 630 red and fallow deer, which have roamed freely since 1637.
The park was originally known as the Manor of Sheen, before Henry VII renamed it Richmond Park around 1501. It was frequently used by royalty for hunting.