A stag has been put down after attacking a man in his 60 in London's Richmond Park.

By Flaminia Luck

A stag has been put down after attacking a man in London's Richmond Park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man in his 60 was having a picnic when the animal came close to the group he was with “looking for food” on Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Royal Parks said. The incident is understood to have taken place near the Roehampton Gate Café, which is a frequent pit stop for cyclists during the summer. Paramedics and an ambulance crew were called just after 6pm and dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to hospital with chest injuries described as “not life threatening”. A Royal Parks spokesperson said: "We understand from the police that thankfully the injuries were not life-threatening. Sadly, the stag's behaviour meant that it had to be put down as it was deemed to be a danger to visitors."

The spokeswoman said: “Deer in Richmond Park are wild animals and should never be fed, approached or touched. "Repeated feeding can cause deer to lose their natural wariness of people and seek out food from visitors, creating risks for both people and wildlife. "If visitors follow our advice and do not feed or interfere with the deer, it is highly unlikely that they will exhibit this type of behaviour.”