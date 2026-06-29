British American Tobacco has said it is cutting its workforce by 9,000 as part of efforts to sharply cut costs.

The tobacco giant, which makes Dunhill and Lucky Strike, is cutting 5,500 jobs directly and will outsource a further 3,500 jobs to partner businesses.

It said the cuts are part of a major overhaul designed to helped save the group £600 million a year by 2028.

British American Tobacco has invested heavily in new areas including its Glo heated tobacco products (British American Tobacco/PA)

The job cuts, which have already begun, are set to be completed by the end of the year.

Tadeu Marroco, chief executive of BAT, said: “We are building a future-ready organisation that is more agile, cost disciplined and technology enabled.

“These changes affect many of our colleagues, and we are focused on supporting them through this transition with care and respect, as we position the business for the future.”