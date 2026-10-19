Sentebale sued the Duke of Sussex over what its trustees claimed was a “co-ordinated adverse media campaign” which caused “operational disruption and reputational harm”

Prince Harry has maintained that he go to trial to clear his name. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A charity’s High Court defamation claim against co-founder Prince Harry has been paused amid financial concerns.

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Sentebale sued the Duke of Sussex over what its trustees claimed was a “co-ordinated adverse media campaign” which caused “operational disruption and reputational harm”. The legal action has subsequently slowed amid concerns that a loss would force the charity to collapse to cover its legal bills. Sentebale said it had suffered a 20 per cent drop in income in the months after the defamation claim was launched. Prince Harry has maintained that he will go to trial to clear his name, which could leave Sentebale liable for the costs of both sides as well as a potential payout if the duke wins. Read more: Prince Harry redirects Diana Memorial funds away from Sentebale charity Read more: Prince Harry opens up about return to UK and reveals Archie and Lilibet are 'happy in school'

The legal action followed a dispute with Sophie Chandauka, the chairman of the charity’s board. Picture: Brian Otieno/Getty

Both sides have agreed to a pause for the filing of both the acknowledgement of service and the defence, which means that for the time being, the claim’s cannot be made public. The legal action followed a dispute with Sophie Chandauka, the chairman of the charity’s board, over financial and fundraising concerns. The row resulted in the resignation of the Duke and his fellow trustees in 2025, as the conflict became increasingly public. Ms Chandauka lodged claims of bullying, abuse of power, misogyny, and harassment against the charity.

The Duke of Sussex had previously used his share of the fund to make donations to Sentebale, the charity he co-founded to support people affected by HIV and AIDS across Malawi, Lesotho and Botswana. Picture: Getty

She indicated that Sentebale was merely a “vanity project” for the Duke and his associates, who used the media, which they reportedly “disdain”, to inflict harm, according to the Telegraph. All parties were later criticised by the Charity Commission for letting the dispute play out publicly, but the commission found no evidence of the behaviour alleged by Ms Chandauka. Carmel Gaillard, global executive director, said the watchdog’s findings had provided “a clear basis for strengthening governance”, and in its annual reported, added that the charity “took that scrutiny seriously and used it to improve how the organisation is governed and managed”. She said: “Across our programmes, results were stronger when governments, partners, families, communities and young people helped shape how services were delivered.”

Harry resigned from his position with the organisation in 2025. Picture: Getty

In August, Prince Harry made the decision to stop funding from Diana’s memorial fund to the charity Sentebale, and has reallocated the money to the charity Elephants Without Borders. The Duke of Sussex had previously used his share of the fund to make donations to Sentebale, the charity he co-founded to support people affected by HIV and AIDS across Malawi, Lesotho and Botswana. Harry had continued contributing to the organisation using money from the memorial fund over the past four years. The Duke established Sentebale in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with the charity focused on helping children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa. Harry and his wife Meghan have also developed a relationship with Elephants Without Borders, a Botswana-based organisation which works to protect elephants and wildlife. The Diana memorial fund stopped fundraising in 2012, but continues to receive some money through donations. The proceeds are divided between funds associated with Prince Harry and Prince William.

The brothers agreed to split the Diana memorial fund proceeds following the Sussexes’ decision to step down from royal duties in 2020. Picture: Getty