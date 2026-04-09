Modern conflict is no longer defined by mass alone, but by speed. The war in Ukraine has shown how quickly technology can be adapted, how rapidly tactics evolve and how decisive data led decision making has become. Advantage increasingly lies with those who can decide and act faster than their opponents.

At the same time, geopolitical instability across the Middle East, Europe and Asia is driving calls for increased defence spending. But funding will not in itself deliver security. The real test is whether that investment translates into tangible capability, readiness and resilience. In short, can we move faster and think smarter than our adversaries?

UK defence must adapt or we will be left behind

The uncomfortable truth is that much of defence is not yet set up for this reality. Long procurement cycles, rigid processes and layered decision-making structures are still the norm. These approaches were designed for a different era.

The Strategic Defence Review rightly called for operating at wartime pace in peacetime. Yet there remains a clear gap between ambition and execution. Without change, there is a risk that capability development simply cannot keep up with the threat.

There are a lot of world-class companies working in UK defence but their expertise might go untapped. Defence must become more agile, more data driven and more willing to challenge traditional ways of operating. The question is about how quickly change can be achieved to meet the new threat picture.

F1 expertise

One answer may lie in an unexpected place.

In Formula 1, everyone is racing against the clock. Success depends on making the right decision at precisely the right moment, often under intense pressure and with incomplete information. Every race is driven by data, simulation and continuous refinement. Teams either learn faster than their competitors or they lose.

I spent nearly thirty years in that environment with teams including McLaren and Mercedes. What stands out is not just the technology, but the mindset. Clarity of purpose, disciplined execution and an obsession with marginal gains underpin everything.

We saw the power of this approach during the Ventilator Challenge UK. Faced with an urgent national need, government and industry came together at pace. Supply chains were rebuilt in days. Production was scaled at levels previously thought impossible. Thousands of people were trained remotely in weeks. What would normally take years was delivered in a fraction of the time.

This was the application of high-performance engineering principles to a critical national challenge.

Changing the culture and bringing new technology

The same principles can be applied directly to defence.

Through Industrial Racecraft, my company PurpleSector focuses on combining advanced tools with a shift in culture. Technologies such as digital twins and data analytics allow complex systems to be modelled and tested in a virtual environment. This means decisions can be explored, refined and validated before they are implemented in the real world.

In Formula 1, this approach underpins race strategy, where hundreds of scenarios are assessed in real time to identify the optimal intervention. In defence, it can be applied to everything from logistics and supply chains to operational planning and infrastructure.

In the best performing teams, the culture supports the strategic aims, decisions are made at the point of greatest knowledge. The person with the clearest insight is trusted to act and rigid hierarchy does not slow things down.

Adopting this mindset in defence can dramatically increase both the speed and quality of decision making. It fosters accountability, encourages collaboration and enables organisations to respond more effectively under pressure.

The UK already has world leading expertise in high performance engineering. If we can embed these principles into defence, we can accelerate delivery, strengthen resilience and ensure that investment delivers real operational advantage.

The pace of change in defence and geopolitics shows no sign of relenting. The big question is whether the UK are prepared to match it.

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Mark Mathieson MBE is CEO of PurpleSector and previously held key roles in F1, including Chief Engineer Powertrain at McLaren Automotive and Head of the Formula One Engine Programme at Mercedes.

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