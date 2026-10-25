Wes Streeting said Britain faced a little over 1,000 days to improve its defences alongside Nato allies.

Wes Streeting said Britain faced a little over 1,000 days to improve its defences. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Wes Streeting has warned Britain must be ready to fight and win a war within around 1,000 days, saying Russia’s growing military capacity could put it in a position to attack by 2030.

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Queen's Royal Hussars (R) and two members of Royal Tank Regiment (L and C) sit on a tank as they take part in a training session of British forces. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/Getty

Households should keep non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets and a radio. Picture: Anna Watson/Alamy

His warning follows the launch of the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign, which advises households to keep non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets and a radio in case a cyber-attack or extreme weather event disrupts critical infrastructure. The guidance says households should prepare to manage for at least three days without access to supermarkets or electronic payments. It was issued after a critical cyber-security flaw was found in PHP, a programming language used by around 70% of websites, causing websites worldwide to go offline. The warning also comes after reports that Russia has been using fishing trawlers as “commercial proxies” to gather intelligence on critical UK undersea cables. Ministers have since set out plans for tougher prison sentences for people found sabotaging vital infrastructure.

The British army (The Rifles) on live-fire exercises in Kenya. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy

Mr Streeting said the aim of strengthening Britain’s defences risked being lost “amidst a fixation with percentages and dates”, as attention turns to the Government’s defence spending plans. He said: “I am not saying they are not important debates. I am certainly willing to have them, especially with those refusing to take any responsibility for the consequences of their failure to fund defence when they were in government. “The Conservatives must face up to the fact that they left Britain with the smallest army since the Napoleonic Wars, missed every single recruitment target and oversaw plunging morale.” He added: “This Government is already delivering the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. I am 100 per cent confident that under this Labour Prime Minister and Chancellor we will meet our Nato spending target.”