Britain must be ready for war within 1,000 days, Defence Secretary warns
Wes Streeting said Britain faced a little over 1,000 days to improve its defences alongside Nato allies.
Wes Streeting has warned Britain must be ready to fight and win a war within around 1,000 days, saying Russia’s growing military capacity could put it in a position to attack by 2030.
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The Defence Secretary said preparing the country for conflict was now his “defining priority”.
He said: “My defining priority... is to make sure that this country is ready to fight and win a war.
“To prevent the worst, we have to prepare for it. In the first instance, that means expanding our capabilities so our adversaries think twice about attacking us. Should that fail, we must ensure that Britain is ready for war.”
Mr Streeting said Britain faced a little over 1,000 days to improve its defences alongside Nato allies.
He told The Telegraph: “Our adversaries’ willingness to harm us is not new. What has changed is their capacity. By 2030, their force strength and war economy could put them in a position to attack.
"That gives us a little over 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready with our allies to fight and win. This Government will make sure it is mission accomplished.”
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His warning follows the launch of the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign, which advises households to keep non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets and a radio in case a cyber-attack or extreme weather event disrupts critical infrastructure.
The guidance says households should prepare to manage for at least three days without access to supermarkets or electronic payments.
It was issued after a critical cyber-security flaw was found in PHP, a programming language used by around 70% of websites, causing websites worldwide to go offline.
The warning also comes after reports that Russia has been using fishing trawlers as “commercial proxies” to gather intelligence on critical UK undersea cables.
Ministers have since set out plans for tougher prison sentences for people found sabotaging vital infrastructure.
Mr Streeting said the aim of strengthening Britain’s defences risked being lost “amidst a fixation with percentages and dates”, as attention turns to the Government’s defence spending plans.
He said: “I am not saying they are not important debates. I am certainly willing to have them, especially with those refusing to take any responsibility for the consequences of their failure to fund defence when they were in government.
“The Conservatives must face up to the fact that they left Britain with the smallest army since the Napoleonic Wars, missed every single recruitment target and oversaw plunging morale.”
He added: “This Government is already delivering the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. I am 100 per cent confident that under this Labour Prime Minister and Chancellor we will meet our Nato spending target.”
The Government has shifted its focus from reaching defence spending of 3% of GDP by 2030 to Nato’s wider commitment of 3.5% by 2035, after former Defence Secretary John Healey resigned in June over the earlier target.
Mr Streeting said: “The public want to see us doing more and investing more. That comes with choices and trade-offs for government spending in other areas, so I feel sharply the responsibility on my department to use every penny wisely.”
Former Army chief General Sir Patrick Sanders warned last year that Britain had less than five years to prepare for a potential conflict with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
He said: “The world has become as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than it was in the Cold War and so I always worry about the layers of security we have, but I worry more about our resilience, our ability to recover from things, from strikes, to protect our civilian population, to make sure the civilian population understands that these are no longer things that happen elsewhere, they could happen in the UK.”
LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment.