His appointment followed the resignation of John Healey, who quit over the Government’s approach to military funding

Newly appointed Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The new Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, has said he is determined to secure the funding Britain’s Armed Forces need, after his predecessor resigned over Labour’s military spending plans.

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In his first interview since being promoted, Mr Jarvis, who was previously security minister, urged the Government to “meet the moment” on defence spending, as questions continue over the scale of Labour’s proposed Defence Investment Plan. His appointment followed the resignation of John Healey, who quit over the Government’s approach to military funding. Mr Jarvis, 53, said: “I think you will appreciate that this is pretty early days for me, and I’m working through the detail of all of that, but I am absolutely determined to make sure that we deliver for defence. It’s a moment of challenge. "It’s the responsibility of our Government to rise to meet the moment of that challenge, and that is what I will be working to achieve.” Mr Healey’s resignation came after he said the proposed Defence Investment Plan would increase military spending by £13.5 billion, amounting to just 0.08 per cent of GDP. Read More: Zelenskyy thanks UK after Royal Marines board Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in pre-dawn Channel raid Read More: ‘Defence of our nation is the first duty of government’: New Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis steps into the job

He added: “The defence of our nation is a shared endeavour... I have a big responsibility in that regard now, but so do all of those people who expose themselves to risk tonight, tomorrow, next week, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. “I have a responsibility now to them to make sure that they get what they need, and people should be very clear about my determination to fulfil those duties, to make sure that they do [get] precisely what they need.” Mr Jarvis, 53, who was previously security minister, suggested he was still working through the detail of the current plans and did not explicitly tie himself to them. He also praised Mr Healey, saying: “an exceptional secretary of state” who “inherited an Armed Forces that had endured 14 years of neglect”. He added: “I’m really proud of the work that John has done. He did a very, very good job on behalf of the nation.” Looking ahead, Mr Jarvis said: “It’s my job now, my responsibility, to keep marching forward, and that’s what I’m going to do. Those amazing people who serve in our Armed Forces look to us to provide that leadership and to work across government to make sure that they’ve got the resources in place that they need. Obviously that is the challenge that we have at a point of constrained fiscal resource and I will be working with my colleagues across government to make sure that we’re in a position to do that.”

Former Armed Forces Minister Al Carns after resigning from his position. Picture: Getty