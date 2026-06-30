Dan Jarvis insisted Andy Burnham "understands the importance of defence" when it comes to a future PM protecting Britain

By Danielle de Wolfe

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis has told LBC there has been no fallout with military chiefs over the government's £15bn defence investment plan (DIP) after predecessor Sir John Healey stepped down over inadequate funding.

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"I've worked very closely since being appointed, every single day, with the Chief of the Defence Staff," Mr Jarvis told Andrew, adding: "They've had a really, really important input into this process." Insisting military chiefs "welcome the publication" of the spending plan, Mr Jarvis added that all stand in "support" of the plan. "We've made great strides," he added, insisting: "I'm really proud, actually, of the progress we've made over the past two weeks, and I'm really grateful to the chiefs, not only for their service, but for the support they provided over the past couple of weeks or so." It comes after the outgoing Prime Minister revealed details of the plan in the Commons, including £5bn to increase the armed forces’ use of drones and autonomous weapons. Details also included plans for a ‘hybrid navy’ with self-controlled vessels and AI alongside conventional warships. The funding in the Dip also comes on top of the £270 billion promised for defence from 2025/26 to 2028/29.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech in Berkshire, following the publication of long-delayed defence investment plan (Dip). Picture: Alamy

Under the investment plans, more than £8 billion will go towards the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). A four-year investment plan, the programme will build a next-generation stealth fighter jet for the Royal Air Force, alongside our close allies Japan and Italy. Initially refusing to answer whether he's been in contact with Andy Burnham in recent days - a figure many regard as the soon-to-be Prime Minister - the Defence Secretary eventually admitted: "Of course I'm talking to Andy". Mr Jones said the former Manchester mayor "understands the importance of defence" and "the importance of making sure we've got the right resource and the right capabilities".

"And in the two weeks that I've had as the Defence Secretary, I've worked night and day to make sure that we can publish the best possible plan. It will generate 60,000 jobs, £298 billion of expenditure - that's not bad going for 2 weeks."

"These are historically high levels of funding, and we've seen an increase of 27% in real terms. So this is a very significant investment in the defence of our nation," Mr Jarvis insisted. "Is there going to be a requirement to spend more on defence? Yes, there is. But is this a major step in the right direction? Absolutely, it is."

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis undertakes media engagements as he attends an Armed Forces Day event in Aldershot, Hampshire. Picture: Alamy