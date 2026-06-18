Britain’s new Defence Secretary will meet his Nato counterparts without the promise of extra funding to prepare the armed forces for the growing threat of Russia.

Dan Jarvis is meeting other Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday, only a day after the alliance’s chief Mark Rutte said he expected all member states to soon present “clear, concrete and credible plans” for raising defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035.

But Mr Jarvis will arrive in the Belgian capital without a defence investment plan (Dip) in place.

His predecessor, John Healey, resigned a week ago over a dispute at the heart of Government over the Dip.

Healey claimed the plan was only due to provide £13.5 billion of extra investment in defence, far short of the £28 billion over four years that defence officials said was necessary to transform the UK’s armed forces.

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