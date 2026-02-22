Defence secretary John Healey has said he wants to be the first to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine once fighting has ceased and a peace deal has been reached with Russia.

"I want to be the Defence Secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over," said Mr Healey, setting out his plans for peace in the region.

He went on to add that this year should see a new push towards concluding ongoing conflicts, saying there is no burden that weighs heavier than deploying troops in live conflict.

"2026 must be the year this terrible war ends."

Unlike former prime minister Boris Johnson, who suggested non-combat troops should be sent to Ukraine immediately, the defence secretary did not want to deploy troops whilst the conflict continued.

Following Johnson's comments, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "We are proud of UK leadership on Ukraine - supporting the fight today and working to secure the peace tomorrow."

