Defence secretary to deploy peacekeeping troops as soon as Russian-Ukraine peace deal confirmed
The defence secretary said that he wants to be the first nation to send peacekeeping troops to the region, but only after a truce has been drawn.
Defence secretary John Healey has said he wants to be the first to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine once fighting has ceased and a peace deal has been reached with Russia.
Listen to this article
"I want to be the Defence Secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over," said Mr Healey, setting out his plans for peace in the region.
He went on to add that this year should see a new push towards concluding ongoing conflicts, saying there is no burden that weighs heavier than deploying troops in live conflict.
"2026 must be the year this terrible war ends."
Unlike former prime minister Boris Johnson, who suggested non-combat troops should be sent to Ukraine immediately, the defence secretary did not want to deploy troops whilst the conflict continued.
Following Johnson's comments, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "We are proud of UK leadership on Ukraine - supporting the fight today and working to secure the peace tomorrow."
Read more: Tories vow to cut ‘unfair’ student loan interest and boost apprenticeships
Read mroe: Sarah Ferguson 'stayed in £13k-a-day Swiss wellness clinic' amid public outrage over Esptein scandal
They added that the UK is offering its highest ever level of military support, including a recent half-billion-pound air defence package just last week.
The UK is also accelerating £200m for the UK military to prepare for any Ukraine deployment, and the government is working with over 30 nations through the UK-led Coalition of the Willing.
Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson claimed that "the general ambiguity of the Western position" had harmed Ukraine, saying if we have had "clarity and simplicity", we could've prevented the Russian invasion in the first palce.
US-brokered talks between Moscow and Kyiv are ongoing.