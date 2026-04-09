The revelation comes after it was reported that the Prime Minister was on holiday in Spain when Donald Trump threatened to end Iranian civilisation on Tuesday.

Defence Secretary John Healey was spotted on a budget airline flight to the south of France while the Royal Navy's HMS Dragon was forced to dock in the Mediterranean, a passenger has claimed. Picture: Getty

By Jonny Jenkins and Matthew McKenna

Defence Secretary John Healey was spotted on a budget airline flight to the South of France while the Royal Navy's HMS Dragon was forced to dock in the Mediterranean, a passenger has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Healey was reportedly spotted on his way from London to Nice aboard an EasyJet flight despite sky-high tensions between the US and Iran before the Easter weekend. After Donald Trump issued a chilling threat to bomb Iran back "to the Stone Ages", Britain's defence chief visited the sunny southern city, which is popular with British tourists. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) did not deny the trip to LBC and declined to say whether it related to his role or whether he had taken a holiday despite the threat of escalation in the Middle East. The decision to take a trip amid a period of international crisis is similar to the much-maligned holiday that Dominic Raab took while Foreign Secretary during the chaotic withdrawal of coalition troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Read More: Iran accuses Trump of breaching ceasefire agreement after fresh Middle East strikes Read More: Trump to send Vance-led negotiation team to Pakistan as White House hails 'victory' in Iran

After Donald Trump issued a chilling threat to bomb Iran back "to the Stone Ages", Britain's defence chief visited the sunny southern city, which is popular with British tourists. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Thursday, Shadow Home Secretary Priti Patel told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that during the war in Afghanistan in 2021, ministers were "glued into our offices". She added that those working in government "understand their duties" during a time of heightened tensions. "Having been in government, I understand the significance and importance at a time of conflict and instability, what it means and the responsibilities that we all carry to make sure that you are there in government," she told LBC. "And it's not just about being away on holiday. "When Afghanistan happened in 2021, myself and a team that August were literally glued into our offices because we were dealing with very fragile and sensitive situation. And quite frankly, everyone in government understands their duties and responsibilities. And this is a terrible and difficult time, I think, for all of us."

Mr Healey was reportedly spotted on his way from London to Nice (pictured) aboard an EasyJet flight despite sky-high tensions between the US and Iran before the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy