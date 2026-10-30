Wes Streeting told LBC that criticism from political opponents comes after 'they couldn't complain about defence spending'

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wes Streeting has said politicians are 'damned if you do, and damned if you don't' as he defended colleague John Healey for having a post-Budget pint.

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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Wes Streeting was seen to defend the Chancellor on Friday, accusing political opponents of "finding trivial things to complain about". "On one hand, people complain that politicians are po-faced and two-square, and we don't relate to people. And then on the other hand, you know, the Chancellor's just delivered his first Budget and has a celebratory drink with his team." After delivering his maiden Budget on Wednesday - one that saw alcohol duty rise by 3.9%, pushing the price of a pint up by 2p - the Chancellor hot-footed it to the pub, where he was filmed downing a pint behind the bar. Treasury secretary Dan Tomlinson shared the clip on X, adding: “The boss seeing off a pint of Chancellor's Choice after a long day at the office”. Mr Healey, who poured the celebratory pint himself, faced criticism over the move, with some opponents branding his decision "tone deaf". Read more: Rape victim condemns judge for failing to jail attacker - after he also spared teen who stabbed girl for rejecting his advances Read more: Royal British Legion stands by rainbow flag poppy after Reform councillor slammed LGBT remembrance symbol

"You're damned if you do and damned if you don't, aren't you?" Streeting told LBC. "As you say, I think a lot of our political opponents, they can't complain about the increase in defence spending, so they're finding trivial things to complain about - and I see it in that context." It is tradition for the Chancellor to join his Treasury civil servants at the Two Chairmen pub in Westminster on the night of the Budget. The clip shows the Chancellor flanked by Treasury civil servants as they packed out a pub in central London, while chanting support for Healey. Asked by Nick whether he was able to down a pint at speed, the Defence Secretary served up a coy response.

"As Defence Secretary, Nick, I have had to change a bit," Streeting said. "There was no karaoke for me at Labour Party conference this week, this year, and no staying out at 2am. "I was actually watching the news at 10 in my hotel room for the first time, I think, attending Labour conferences since 2004."

Healey appeared in good spirits as he was filmed downing the pint, flicking his tie over his shoulder and holding the empty pint glass upside down above his head in celebration. On Wednesday Healey delivered Labour’s third Budget since entering Government – his first as Chancellor of the Exchequer, and the first since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister.

‘They’re finding trivial things to complain about.’



With some newspapers criticising John Healey for his post-Budget pint, Wes Streeting feels you’re ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’. pic.twitter.com/Vn0mR549FT — LBC (@LBC) October 30, 2026

The alcohol duty increase is expected to add between 10p and 12p to the price of a bottle of wine, depending on its strength, while a bottle of 37.5% gin will rise by 35p. Gambling firms will see duty on machine games with stakes over £1 rise from 20% to 25% from April next year to help pay for an extension of business rates support for a raft of high street businesses. But the duty hike is far less than first feared, sparking investor relief across the sector after initial expectations that the tax would be doubled. Vape shops will be excluded from business rates relief starting from April 2027. As of this month, all vaping products are now subject to a new vaping products duty. This change saw a flat rate tax of 22p per millilitre added on to vaping liquid, costing someone who buys a 10ml bottle of e-liquid an extra £2.20 in duty. Cigarettes also went up this month, in line with RPI inflation plus an additional two percentage points. Tobacco duty is normally increased at the Budget, but it was moved forward in line with the vape tax.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey is seen holding the iconic red box outside 11 Downing Street. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

The Chancellor said the UK was being battered by a global economic storm, with the Budget watchdog slashing its forecast for gross domestic product growth next year. The public finances have also taken a battering, with the cost of borrowing soaring and the UK spending £14 billion more on debt interest this year, Mr Healey said. The Chancellor told MPs: “Those are the storms we face. We can’t wish them away. We must choose the course we steer through them.” Mr Healey hiked taxes on banks and gambling firms to provide the “breathing space” he promised for households and high street businesses.