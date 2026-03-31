The Defence Secretary confirmed the additional troops deployed to the Gulf during his visit to the region on Tuesday

John Healey confirmed more troops will be deployed to the MIddle East amid ongoing tensions with Iran. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

More troops and 'Sky Sabre' weapons system have been deployed to Middle East to assist allies, the Defence Secretary has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deployment was confirmed by John Healey on Tuesday - as Trump hit out at the UK over their lack of action in the Strait of Hormuz. The troops and missile systems are set to be used for defensive action against Iranian attacks, the government announced, with reports the UK's Lightweight Multirole Launcher has already arrived in Bahrain. "My message to Gulf partners is: Britain's best will help you defend your skies," he said. During his trip to the Gulf, John Healey confirmed the extra air defence teams and systems would be deployed to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. He also confirmed an extension to the deployment of Typhoon jets in Qatar, with Mr Healey insisting the UK "will stand by our long-term partners in the Middle East" and continue to "push for a swift resolution to this conflict." Read more: King's state visit to hail ‘special relationship’ confirmed as Trump hails 'terrific visit' despite hitting out at the UK Read more: 'Go get your own oil' Trump tells Starmer as Secretary of War taunts 'big, bad Royal Navy' amid Hormuz shutdown

Defence Secretary John Healey (right) with Yasar Guler, Turkey's Minister of National Defence, after signing an agreement in London last week. Picture: Alamy

The UK will deploy the Sky Sabre air defence missile system in Saudi Arabia and extend UK Typhoon jets' action in Qatar. Bahrain and Kuwait have also received additional air defence teams and systems. The Sabre system is composed of radars, control node, and missile launchers, with the equipment capable of intercepting munitions and aircraft, the MoD confirmed. Starmer has previously confirmed that UK troops will not be deployed on the ground, as tensions in the region remain high amid regular missile attacks from Iran. Speaking during a visit to meet UK Armed Forces at Dukhan air base, Healey said: "Iran's aggressive attacks continue to threaten our allies and interests in the Middle East. "That's why the UK has been flying defensive missions since day one of this conflict to protect British interests and allies – and today we're delivering further support by extending our UK jets in Qatar and deploying extra air defence teams and systems to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait." He also went on to pay tribute to the "heroic efforts" of partners in the Gulf.

Starmer and Healey at the Munich Security Conference in February. Picture: Getty