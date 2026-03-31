UK to deploy more troops and 'Sky Sabre' weapons system to Middle East
The Defence Secretary confirmed the additional troops deployed to the Gulf during his visit to the region on Tuesday
More troops and 'Sky Sabre' weapons system have been deployed to Middle East to assist allies, the Defence Secretary has confirmed.
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The deployment was confirmed by John Healey on Tuesday - as Trump hit out at the UK over their lack of action in the Strait of Hormuz.
The troops and missile systems are set to be used for defensive action against Iranian attacks, the government announced, with reports the UK's Lightweight Multirole Launcher has already arrived in Bahrain.
"My message to Gulf partners is: Britain's best will help you defend your skies," he said.
During his trip to the Gulf, John Healey confirmed the extra air defence teams and systems would be deployed to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.
He also confirmed an extension to the deployment of Typhoon jets in Qatar, with Mr Healey insisting the UK "will stand by our long-term partners in the Middle East" and continue to "push for a swift resolution to this conflict."
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The UK will deploy the Sky Sabre air defence missile system in Saudi Arabia and extend UK Typhoon jets' action in Qatar.
Bahrain and Kuwait have also received additional air defence teams and systems.
The Sabre system is composed of radars, control node, and missile launchers, with the equipment capable of intercepting munitions and aircraft, the MoD confirmed.
Starmer has previously confirmed that UK troops will not be deployed on the ground, as tensions in the region remain high amid regular missile attacks from Iran.
Speaking during a visit to meet UK Armed Forces at Dukhan air base, Healey said: "Iran's aggressive attacks continue to threaten our allies and interests in the Middle East.
"That's why the UK has been flying defensive missions since day one of this conflict to protect British interests and allies – and today we're delivering further support by extending our UK jets in Qatar and deploying extra air defence teams and systems to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait."
He also went on to pay tribute to the "heroic efforts" of partners in the Gulf.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday the UK is "not going to get dragged into this war" as the US President once again hit out at the UK over its action in the Strait of Hormuz.
Posting to his social media on Tuesday, the US President hit out at Sir Keir Starmer, insisting it was time for the UK to police the Strait themselves.
He said the UK should "just take" the fuel it needed from Iran, as Trump insisting the country should "build up some delayed courage" and "go to the Strait".
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US president said: "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.
"You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself."
It comes after the Defence Secretary agreed a deal allowing Turkey to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets last week.