Sir Keir Starmer has said the amount of money in the defence investment plan is “the right choice for the country”, but warned it would mean some road and energy projects will be scrapped.

Sir Keir Starmer today unveiled an additional £15bn in funding for defence. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled an additional £15bn in funding for defence, around half what top brass said was necessary to keep the country safe.

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The outgoing Prime Minister has allocated £15bn in funding for defence - around half of the £28bn the Ministry of Defence had asked for. The defence investment plan (DIP) will include £5bn to increase the armed forces’ use of drones and autonomous weapons and also includes plans for a ‘hybrid navy’ with self-controlled vessels and AI alongside conventional warships. However defence officials have previously said that investment of £28bn was needed to modernise and expand Britains military defence capabilities.

Critics say the £15billion extra funding over the next four years is 'too little too late', and will include massaged figures. There is also still no timetable for pushing defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, let alone the 3.5 per cent the US President and Nato are demanding. Military chiefs say a cash injection of £28billion over four years is needed to make the UK secure. Tory defence spokesman James Cartlidge said: "This is too little too late. Too little because it is barely more than John Healey and Al Carns resigned over, and too late because the plan is almost a year overdue. It is only being rushed through because Keir Starmer is desperate for a legacy."

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves announced an extra £15bn for defence today. Picture: Alamy

‘Drones in, destroyers out’: Starmer’s Defence Investment Plan is scrapping real warships and replacing them with fantasy fleets Read more: Grooming gang ringleader stripped of British citizenship cannot be deported because of immigration loophole Former defence secretary John Healey quit in protest at the DIP, which he warned would fall far short of meeting Britain’s commitments to the Nato alliance, which has tasked all member states with hiking core defence spending to 3.5% of national economic output by 2035. Sir Keir said the amount of money in the defence investment plan is “the right choice for the country”, but warned it would mean some road and energy projects will be scrapped. He added that the defence DIP has reversed the “corrosive hollowing out” of the armed forces.

Military chiefs have said the £15bn offered is nowhere near enough. Picture: Alamy