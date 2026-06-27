The defence investment plan (Dip) was originally due last year but has been held back amid wrangling within Government over the amount of money required to finance the military

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis attending Armed Forces Day. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

“Real progress” has been made this week over the long-delayed defence investment plan but work within Government is ongoing to “get it right” in the coming days, Dan Jarvis has said.

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In a sign that the blueprint for future-proofing the armed forces could be in line for a funding boost, the Defence Secretary indicated talks with the Treasury had moved forward in recent days. The defence investment plan (Dip) was originally due last year but has been held back amid wrangling within Government over the amount of money required to finance the military. Mr Jarvis’ predecessor John Healey quit his Cabinet post earlier this month because the Dip was only due to provide £13.5 billion extra investment in defence, which he said fell “well short” of what was needed. Asked whether the plan was ready, the Defence Secretary told the Press Association: “I’ve been working very hard since I was appointed to satisfy myself that we’ve got the right resource and the right mix of capabilities. “The Prime Minister has been clear that we will publish the defence investment plan before the Nato summit. That’s what we’re going to do. Read More: Starmer to secure legacy by publishing delayed defence investment plan before he leaves, as Burnham urges him to hold off Read More: Plans announced to boost nature across prison grounds, defence land and railways

Equipment and kit belonging to members of 4 Para of the Parachute Regiment Reserves. Picture: Alamy

“I have a responsibility to make sure I get it right and that is what I’m working to achieve.” He added: “I pay tribute to my predecessor, he did a great job for defence, but the responsibility is now mine to deliver that plan, and what I need to do is satisfy myself that I’ve got the right level of resource and the right mix of capabilities. “That is a process across Government. We’ve made real progress with it over the last week or so. I’m determined to get that right and I’m determined to do it before the Nato summit.” Outgoing Prime Sir Keir Starmer is set to press ahead with publishing the Dip before the July 7 Nato summit, despite major policy and spending commitments being paused across Government more widely in preparation for the transition of power in the coming weeks. The move could potentially cause friction with his likely successor, Andy Burnham, who may want to have the final say on future funding for the military.