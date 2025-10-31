Lord Houghton of Richmond described the financial picture for the armed forces as “dire”

Lord Houghton of Richmond, who served as chief of defence staff between 2013 and 2016, called on the Government to do more as he said decision-making still resembled “peacetime planning”. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The former head of the British Army has said Britain is too focused on welfare spending rather than funding defence despite the threat posed by Russia, as he claimed Nato is not sufficiently backing Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord Houghton of Richmond, who served as chief of defence staff between 2013 and 2016, called on the Government to do more as he said decision-making still resembled “peacetime planning”. He described the financial picture for the armed forces as “dire” and added he believed “uncomfortable announcements” on funding lie ahead. The crossbench peer said that without proper backing for Ukraine it could lead to a ceasefire that would humiliate the country and embarrass western governments while leaving Russia bullish. He also hit out at slow Nato rearmament and Donald Trump’s unwillingness to decisively intervene. Read more: Ex- British soldier arrested in Kyiv accused of spying for Russia Read more: Ukrainian firm vows to build 'wall of jammers’ to blind Russian drones across frontline

Russian president Vladimir Putin described the test as a "huge success.". Picture: Alamy

Speaking in a debate in the House of Lords on the war in Ukraine, Lord Houghton said: “(Vladimir Putin) will see Britain as America's proxy. He will have a fully mobilised set of armed forces, an untouched suite of strategic capabilities, a fully mobilised war economy and the window of opportunity to act whilst Nato, certainly the UK, at the moment, still prioritises welfare benefits over national security.” Meanwhile, he added that without proper funding, none of the three defence policy objectives – spending on Ukraine, making the UK resilient to hybrid threats and properly integrating forces would succeed. He said the Government’s pledge of £10 billion of investment as part of the strategic defence review contained £6 billion of savings, despite a defence “black hole” of funding existing. “All three of these policy objectives need huge investment,” Lord Houghton said. “Without such investment, we potentially fail both Ukraine and Nato, we expose society to hybrid threats and we completely undermine the only real hope of credibility that the defence review offers our armed forces.” He continued: “Hard investment choices have forever been the challenge of peacetime planners. But we should not be engaged in peacetime planning. “We face an outcome to the current conflict that leaves behind a humiliated Ukraine, a residually dangerous Russia and an impoverished Britain, devoid of threat awareness, with an unfunded [strategic defence review]. “I have worried for the last 15 years that when it comes to national security the government of the day has consistently put their perceived duty to reassure society above their duty to respond to geopolitical realities. “We need to do more.”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer sits with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he hosts a 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting of international partners. Picture: Getty