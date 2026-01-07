The fleet 'reflagged five times" in the last five years and was falsely flying the Guyana ensign when it was intercepted

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK supported the US operation to intercept the Marinera tanker. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey and Flaminia Luck

The Defence Secretary has told the House of Commons that the seized Russian oil vessel is now under control and insisted the US action was to enforce "counter-Iran sanctions."

John Healey told Ministers that while no UK personnel took part in the boarding of the ship, its forces supported the operation "at the request of the US". It comes after the M/T Sophia tanker was apprehended by the US military in a pre-dawn operation on Wednesday, after it was "conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea," according to American officials. Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Healey said the capture was "protecting the British people and our nation." Read more: UK was 'right' to assist US in seizure of Shadow Fleet tanker, Transport Secretary says Read more: British forces 'assisted' US in 'shadow fleet' tanker seizure off UK waters - as second vessel captured in Caribbean

British armed forces provided support to the US operation to seize the Marinera tanker. Picture: PA

He also said the mission achieved three objectives - to enforce counter-Iran sanctions, to tackle the threat posed by "expanding shadowy maritime activity", and to "reinforce British homeland defence and security." He said: "By assisting our US allies in taking this ship off the seas, we are protecting the British people and our nation. "So this is a stark reminder that our world is changing. It is less predictable and more dangerous, and this operation and the shadow fleet show the global links between the security threats faced by the UK and its allies. "And the shadow fleet itself is vital to Putin’s ongoing illegal invasion of war in Ukraine."

The seizure was conducted as part of a the US Coast Guard's dual operation to seize Venezuela-linked oil tankers in a "meticulously coordinated" operation, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. The operations, which took place within hours of each other, saw troops board one ship in the North Atlantic Sea and another in international waters near the Caribbean. The tankers - the Marinera and the Sophia - were "either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it." Addressing the counter-Iran sanctions, Mr Healey said: "In 2024, this vessel was sanctioned by the US and subjected to a seizure warrant for illegally transporting uranium oil. "It reflagged five times in the last five years, and was falsely flying the Guyana ensign when it was intercepted by the US."

Today, the UK has provided enabling support to the United States at their request to interdict the vessel Bella 1. pic.twitter.com/9QveMnwZBa — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 7, 2026