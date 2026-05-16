Investment is hailed as ‘great news’ by Labour insiders, but falls short of £28 billion MoD spending needs

Investment is ‘great news,’ say insiders but it falls short of £28bn MoD spending needs. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Defence spending is set to be boosted by £18 billion next week, an increase expected to be approved by Sir Keir Starmer in a bid to save his premiership.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The “big, bold offer” on defence investment is understood to form the pushback effort by the embattled Prime Minister to convince his party to stand by him, amid the expected leadership challenge. To be spread over the next four years, this investment would allow the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to fulfil all of the 62 recommendations featured in the strategic defence review, enabling the armed forces to modernise and prepare to fight a future war. Reportedly, Starmer was given a second option, which would have cost £12 billion instead of the heftier £18 billion. Read more: ‘Lose space, lose the war’: UK defence risks collapse if satellites are hit, expert warns Read more: Former UK defence secretary placed on Russia's wanted list

However, he chose to stick by the larger sum, seen as a response to his critics, who have said he needs to show greater boldness. This follows a week of lobbying by Jonathan Powell, the national security adviser, and John Healey, the Defence Secretary. Both figures have warned that the Armed Forces do not have the capability to fight a future war without a significant increase in spending. Dame Antonia Romeo, the cabinet secretary, is also understood to have pushed for a big increase in spending. Defence sources last night described the £18 billion increase as “great news”.