The Prime Minister was expected to face calls for him to stand down following last week's disastrous local election results

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in Waterloo on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Labour rebels to oust him as he confronted his Cabinet amid a mass Labour revolt.

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The Prime Minister was expected to face calls for him to set out a timeline for his departure as members of his top team are understood to be unhappy following Labour's disastrous local election results. However, Sir Keir told his Cabinet that “the Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered”. "As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised. The past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families. “The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered. “The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet.” After Cabinet, business and trade secretary Peter Kyle told reporters that the meeting was "very purposeful" and added that "nothing has been triggered" with regard to a leadership contest. He added: "We're working hard on the big issues that are facing the country and Keir is showing steadfast leadership."

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall and Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle spoke to the press after today's cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall added: “The Prime Minister talked about the challenges we faced as a country, the crisis in the middle east and the impact on the cost of living here. “And look, this government will do what we were elected to do which is serve the British people. The Prime Minister has my full support in this. “Let me just say this; there is a process to challenge the leader, nobody has made that challenge and what people would expect me to do is to focus on how we can grow the economy, tackle the cost of living and give them a better life.” The Prime Minister’s woes deepened on Tuesday morning as the first minister resigned from his Government urging him to go, and as the number of Labour MPs telling him to set out a timetable for his departure grew to as many as 80.

Miatta Fahnbulleh became the first government minister to resign earlier. Picture: Getty

Read More: LIVE: First minister quits as more than 70 Labour MPs sign letter telling Starmer to resign as PM Read More: Senior minister refuses to take bet on whether Starmer will still be in charge by Christmas Earlier, housing, communities and local government minister Miatta Fahnbulleh told the Prime Minister “to do the right thing for the country and the party and set a timetable for an orderly transition” as the public had lost trust in him because of issues such as the scrapping of the winter fuel payment. Ms Fahnbulleh is seen as a close ally of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who reportedly privately told Sir Keir to consider stepping down last week. In a statement posted on X, Ms Fahnbulleh said: “The message on the doorstep was clear: you, Prime Minister, have lost the trust and confidence of the public. “Our country faces enormous challenges and people are crying out for the scale of change that this requires. “The public does not believe that you can lead this change – and nor do I. “Therefore, I urge you to do the right thing for the country and the Party and set a timetable for an orderly transition so that a new team can deliver the change we promised the country.

This morning Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones, claimed it was business as usual when quizzed on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari but refused to take a £100 bet that Sir Keir would still be Prime Minister at Christmas. He said: "The Prime Minister has been very clear that he's not walking away. "I recognise that colleagues will be worried off the back of the local elections last week, in particular those colleagues who represent those communities. In the wake of Labour's disastrous local election results, Sir Keir tried to quell the revolt in a keynote speech warning of "chaos" if he is ousted and vowing not to "walk away".